VA Salt Lake City Health Care System seeks Veteran Artists

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT - The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) is seeking visual and performing art pieces for our upcoming local 2025 Creative Arts Competition.

We are calling for Veterans to submit their pieces by Aug. 7.

Visual arts will be on display Aug. 19 in the Multi-Purpose Center in Building 8 and performing arts and creative writing will take place Aug. 20 in the auditorium in building 9.

2025 Festival Rules

Submissions due Aug. 7, 2025

Entries can be submitted via email or in-person

To qualify for entry the artist must be an enrolled patient of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

All work must have been created/filmed after October 1, 2024 (except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries)

The VA facility reserves the right to withhold entries from public viewing if needed

ALL VISUAL ART entries must be framed and ready to hang

A Veteran can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division but ONLY 1 entry per category · In addition to digital submissions, Veterans must complete registration and photo consent forms

Divisions Include:

Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music

Please contact Melissa for categories in each division

To register or for more information contact Melissa Larsen, TRS, CTRS.

Call: 801-582-1565 ext. 2691

Text: 801-712-8956

Email:Melissa.Larsen@va.gov

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to more than 80,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.