VA Salt Lake City Health Care System to host Stand Down for Veterans along the Wasatch Front

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2026

Salt Lake City, UT - The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, in partnership with 30 community organizations, will host a Stand Down event for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Veterans and their immediate family members will be able to access and learn more about VA services including:

Health and wellness: Medical, vision, dental, mental health and toxic exposure screenings.

Medical, vision, dental, mental health and toxic exposure screenings. Housing and employment services: Referrals to housing solutions, job counseling and legal aid.

Referrals to housing solutions, job counseling and legal aid. Benefits assistance: VA enrollment, claims support, VA registration and IDs, Veterans Justice Outreach, and PACT Act information.

VA enrollment, claims support, VA registration and IDs, Veterans Justice Outreach, and PACT Act information. Essentials: Meals, clothing, hygiene kits, winter supplies and transportation support.

WHO: This event is open to the public. VA Salt Lake City Health Care System encourages homeless and at-risk Veterans, as well as their immediate family, to attend and take advantage of the wide range of VA and community partner services and resources.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23

WHERE: Sunnyside Park

1735 Sunnyside Avenue

Salt Lake City, UT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Jeremy Laird at or jeremy.laird@va.gov.

Why This Matters

Stand Downs are a cornerstone of VA’s commitment to ending Veteran homelessness. By consolidating services under one roof, they remove barriers, foster trust and help Veterans reconnect to the care and benefits they earned.

To learn more about upcoming Stand Downs nationwide, visit va.gov/homeless/events.asp or contact your local VA Homeless Program Coordinator.



If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of homelessness, please call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at for assistance.



In times of crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7: Dial 988, then press 1, or text 838255 to connect with a trained responder immediately.