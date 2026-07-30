VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System named one of 18 VA sites to test efficacy of GLP-1 as treatment for alcohol use disorder

PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - VA Salt Lake City Health Care System today announced its participation in a new clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat diabetes, as treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Currently, more than 400,000 Veterans nationwide are diagnosed with AUD, and some estimates say AUD affects nearly 11% of U.S. adults.

“AUD affects many Veterans in our community, and we are proud to support research that seeks better treatments,” said Angela D. Williams, director of VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. “By contributing to research that explores new treatment options for AUD, we are helping drive innovations that could improve the health and lives of the Veterans we serve and civilian populations outside of VA.”

Semaglutide has drawn scientific interest because it may affect the parts of the brain involved in how the body experiences rewards. An analysis published in March found that patients receiving GLP‑1 medications experience lower rates of AUD and substance use disorders compared with similar patients taking other diabetes medications. The use of GLP-1 medications by people with existing substance use disorders has been associated with fewer emergency visits, hospitalizations and other adverse outcomes. These findings highlight the need for a controlled clinical trial to determine whether a GLP-1, such as semaglutide, can reduce AUD among Veterans.

The study, known as the Cessation or Reduction of Alcohol Consumption in Veterans trial, will enroll more than 600 Veterans. Participants between the ages of 18 and 80 with moderate or severe AUD will receive weekly injections of either semaglutide or a placebo over a 24‑week period, followed by a safety follow‑up. Researchers will track changes in drinking, health, and quality of life to determine whether the medication offers a meaningful new treatment option.

Recruitment begins in August. For more information about participation, Veterans can contact their local VA medical center or visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search for the CRAVE trial.

VA strongly discourages self‑medicating or attempting to replace other AUD treatment options with GLP-1 medications or any other unprescribed substances. Evidence-based, proven treatments are available at VA facilities to support Veterans with AUD. Veterans should always consult their health care providers before making any treatment decisions.

For more information, contact Jeremy M. Laird at vhaslcpublicaffairs@va.gov or .