VA Salt Lake City hosts Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event

PRESS RELEASE

July 16, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT - As part of the VA’s commitment to end Veteran homelessness, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Homeless and Justice Clinical Recovery Program (HJCR) team is hosting an Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event.

The event aims to connect homeless Veterans with same-day shelter, fast track homeless Veterans into transitional housing, and address their permanent housing needs.

What: Unsheltered Veteran Surge Event

When: 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. July 18, 2025

Where: SLC Main Library, 210 E 400 S Salt Lake City

Who: Homeless Veterans



The VA Salt Lake City HJCR team and community partners help Veterans find permanent housing, such as apartments or houses to rent or own, often with subsidies to help make the housing affordable. Visit the VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs supporting Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 70,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.



For additional information or to set up on-location interviews at the event, please reach out to: Jeremy Laird, Chief of Communications, VA Salt Lake City HCS, 801-800-1889