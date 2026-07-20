Addiction Treatment Services
Addiction Treatment Services provides comprehensive recovery-oriented care to Veterans who are struggling with substance use. We support Veterans in living the meaningful, vibrant life that they choose. This information is made available to support Veterans in deciding what makes sense for their lives right now.
What is Addiction
Addiction is a complex chronic disease that is marked by compulsive alcohol and/or drug use despite negative impact to one's life. Substance use changes the reward, stress, and self-control circuits of the brain. Addiction is considered a “relapsing” disease because of these changes to the brain and the tendency to return to use.
Services for Outpatient Addiction Recovery (SOAR) Program
SOAR provides care with the goal of increasing Veteran health and well-being while reducing negative health and social consequences associated with substance use. SOAR services are Veteran-centered and do not require abstinence. All Veterans are welcome.
SOAR Therapy Services
- Group therapy
- Care coordination
- Individual therapy
- Peer support
SOAR Medication Management Services
- Medications for addiction treatment, including buprenorphine
- Co-occurring psychiatric medication management
- Nurse case management
- Fentanyl test strips / xylazine test strips
- Naloxone (zero copay for all Veterans)
Contact SOAR Intake Coordinator
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1837
Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program (SARRTP)
SARRTP is a 6–9 week residential program for Veterans addressing substance use and co-occurring mental health concerns, including PTSD, in a structured, abstinence-based setting. Care is comprehensive, individualized, and welcoming to all genders, ages, and mental health backgrounds.
SARRTP is a tobacco-free program, and abstinence from all substances is required throughout the stay.
SARRTP Therapy Services
- Individual and group therapy from an interdisciplinary team
- Care coordination and case management
- Recreation and occupational therapy
- Biofeedback
- 12 Step Recovery, SMART and Spirituality Groups (Optional)
SARRTP Medication Management Services
- Medications for addiction treatment, including buprenorphine
- Co-occurring psychiatric medication management
- Contingency management
- Harm reduction resources (fentanyl test strips, Naloxone)
Contact SARRTP Admissions
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2706
Email: SLCSARRTPAdmissions@va.gov
Harm Reduction Resources
Available to reduce the risks associated with substance use, including increased risk of infections like HIV and hepatitis C, skin infections and accidental overdose.
- Naloxone (Narcan®) to reverse an opioid overdose
- Fentanyl and Xylazine Test Strips to check drugs for contaminants increasing risk of accidental overdose
- Safer injection supplies
- Wound care supplies
- Safer sex supplies
- Infectious screening and vaccines (Hepatitis A, B and C, HIV, sexually transmitted infections)
Syringe Services Program (SSP)
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System syringe services program (SSP) offers a variety of harm reduction supplies in two locations on the SLC main campus:
- SOAR Clinic located in Building 3
- Walk-in Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Call 801-582-1565, ext. 3049 to schedule an appointment
- Primary Care – Blue Clinic in Building 14 (main hospital)
- Walk-in Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Call 801-582-1565, ext. 1640 to schedule an appointment.
Community SSPs are available throughout the state of Utah, more information can be found online at Syringe Services Program | Utah Department of Health & Human Services.
Alcohol
Alcohol withdrawal can develop if you stop using or significantly reduce the amount of alcohol you use and may be life-threatening. Acute withdrawal symptoms can last up to 5-7 days however some symptoms can persist for months. Symptoms of withdrawal include headache, anxiety, nervousness, irritability, excessive sweating, nausea/vomiting, heart palpitations, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, high body temperature, mood swings (including suicidal thoughts), tremors, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, delirium, and death.
If you experience any of these symptoms, please go to the SLC VAMC emergency department or the nearest emergency room for evaluation. Medication for alcohol use disorder is available and can be helpful for managing cravings and reducing use.
Benzodiazepines
Stopping or significantly reducing the amount of benzodiazepines you take can result in withdrawal symptoms, and may be life-threatening. Symptoms of withdrawal include, anxiety/panic, seizures, trouble sleeping, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, trouble concentrating, hallucinations, blurred vision, heightened sensory perceptions, mood swings (including suicidal thoughts), short-term memory loss, and death.
If you experience any of these symptoms, please go to the SLC VAMC emergency department or the nearest emergency room for evaluation.
Stimulants
Risks can include cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, seizures, infectious disease, extreme vitamin deficiency, dental disease, and insomnia. Stimulant use can also contribute to mood swings (including suicidal thoughts) and psychosis (audio/visual/tactile hallucinations). There is also risk of cross contamination with fentanyl, xylazine, and other adulterants, which can increase risk of accidental overdose. VHA recommends having naloxone (Narcan) available if using non-prescribed stimulants to reduce risk of fatal overdose.
Inhalants
Risks can include developing neurological disease, including damage to peripheral and central nervous system. Effects of inhalants can be short and long term. Other risks include psychosis, cardiac arrest, suffocation, kidney and liver disease, and higher risk of accidents.
Opioids
Risks associated with opioids include infectious diseases, kidney and liver disease, and respiratory distress/overdose. Kratom and 7 hydroxy Kratom (7-OH) carry similar risks due to opioid effects despite also having stimulant effects. VHA recommends having naloxone (Narcan) available if using non-prescribed opioids to reduce risk of fatal overdose. Medications for opioid use disorder can be helpful for reducing opioid, kratom, and 7-OH cravings and use.
Cannabis
Risks associated with cannabis include respiratory disease, psychosis, uncontrollable vomiting (hyperemesis), impaired executive functioning, and risk of developing addiction. Cannabis use can also prolong episodes of depression and chronic anxiety.
Androgenic Anabolic Steroids (AAS)
Risks include mood swings, impairment to sexual function, and cardiovascular disease.
Tobacco/Nicotine
Risks include cancer, heart disease/stroke, lung disease, type 2 diabetes, certain eye diseases, and problems with the immune system – including rheumatoid arthritis. Veterans can call 1-855-QUIT-VET (855-784-8838) or text VET to 47848 for nicotine cessation support. Ask any prescriber about medications to reduce cravings and use. If interested in a 6-week virtual group class, call 801-582-1565, ext. 5587 or ask any provider for referral.