Addiction Treatment Services

What is Addiction

Addiction is a complex chronic disease that is marked by compulsive alcohol and/or drug use despite negative impact to one's life. Substance use changes the reward, stress, and self-control circuits of the brain. Addiction is considered a “relapsing” disease because of these changes to the brain and the tendency to return to use.

Services for Outpatient Addiction Recovery (SOAR) Program

SOAR provides care with the goal of increasing Veteran health and well-being while reducing negative health and social consequences associated with substance use. SOAR services are Veteran-centered and do not require abstinence. All Veterans are welcome.

SOAR Therapy Services

Group therapy

Care coordination

Individual therapy

Peer support

SOAR Medication Management Services

Medications for addiction treatment, including buprenorphine

Co-occurring psychiatric medication management

Nurse case management

Fentanyl test strips / xylazine test strips

Naloxone (zero copay for all Veterans)

Contact SOAR Intake Coordinator

Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1837

Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program (SARRTP)

SARRTP is a 6–9 week residential program for Veterans addressing substance use and co-occurring mental health concerns, including PTSD, in a structured, abstinence-based setting. Care is comprehensive, individualized, and welcoming to all genders, ages, and mental health backgrounds.

SARRTP is a tobacco-free program, and abstinence from all substances is required throughout the stay.

SARRTP Therapy Services

Individual and group therapy from an interdisciplinary team

Care coordination and case management

Recreation and occupational therapy

Biofeedback

12 Step Recovery, SMART and Spirituality Groups (Optional)

SARRTP Medication Management Services

Medications for addiction treatment, including buprenorphine

Co-occurring psychiatric medication management

Contingency management

Harm reduction resources (fentanyl test strips, Naloxone)

Contact SARRTP Admissions

Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2706

Email: SLCSARRTPAdmissions@va.gov

Harm Reduction Resources

Available to reduce the risks associated with substance use, including increased risk of infections like HIV and hepatitis C, skin infections and accidental overdose.

Naloxone (Narcan®) to reverse an opioid overdose

Fentanyl and Xylazine Test Strips to check drugs for contaminants increasing risk of accidental overdose

Safer injection supplies

Wound care supplies

Safer sex supplies

Infectious screening and vaccines (Hepatitis A, B and C, HIV, sexually transmitted infections)

Syringe Services Program (SSP)

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System syringe services program (SSP) offers a variety of harm reduction supplies in two locations on the SLC main campus:

SOAR Clinic located in Building 3 Walk-in Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call 801-582-1565, ext. 3049 to schedule an appointment

Primary Care – Blue Clinic in Building 14 (main hospital) Walk-in Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 801-582-1565, ext. 1640 to schedule an appointment.



Community SSPs are available throughout the state of Utah, more information can be found online at Syringe Services Program | Utah Department of Health & Human Services.