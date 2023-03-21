Skip to Content
Community Activity Resources

Find a list of community activity resources at Salt Lake City VA Health Care System.

Silver Sneakers

  • Take online classes from home or visit us at the gym

Available at no cost for adults 65+ through select Medicare plans.

https://tools.silversneakers.com/LocationSearch/

Recreation Centers (Utah)

  • Our recreation centers offer individual and group fitness opportunities including learn-to classes, drop-in fitness, leagues, teams, weight rooms, sports, and childcare.

https://slco.org/parks-recreation/facilities-and-golf/Recreation-Centers/

https://utahagenda.com/fitness-centers/

Parks and Recreation (Idaho)

  • Check out the Department of Park and Recreation site to find a list of parks, trails, and activates available in your Idaho region!

https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/find-a-park/

Get Healthy Utah

  • Utah state physical activity resources for Active Living. See what local programs are offered in your county and participate in movement with others in your community!

https://gethealthyutah.org/areas-of-focus/active-living

The YMCA

  • The Y makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive. Find a nearby location using the map tool below to Give Back, Better Your Health & Make Friends.

Find Your YMCA

Red, White, and Blue

https://about.teamrwb.org/

