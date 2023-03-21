Community Activity Resources
Find a list of community activity resources at Salt Lake City VA Health Care System.
Silver Sneakers
- Take online classes from home or visit us at the gym
Available at no cost for adults 65+ through select Medicare plans.
https://tools.silversneakers.com/LocationSearch/
Recreation Centers (Utah)
- Our recreation centers offer individual and group fitness opportunities including learn-to classes, drop-in fitness, leagues, teams, weight rooms, sports, and childcare.
https://slco.org/parks-recreation/facilities-and-golf/Recreation-Centers/
https://utahagenda.com/fitness-centers/
Parks and Recreation (Idaho)
- Check out the Department of Park and Recreation site to find a list of parks, trails, and activates available in your Idaho region!
https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/find-a-park/
Get Healthy Utah
- Utah state physical activity resources for Active Living. See what local programs are offered in your county and participate in movement with others in your community!
https://gethealthyutah.org/areas-of-focus/active-living
The YMCA
- The Y makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive. Find a nearby location using the map tool below to Give Back, Better Your Health & Make Friends.