COMPACT Act
The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care & Treatment (COMPACT) Act Emergent Suicide Care Benefit affords eligible individuals in an acute suicidal crisis to go to any VA or community health care facility to receive free emergency health care.
Eligibility
Eligible individuals in an acute suicidal crisis can go to any VA or any community health care facility for emergency health care and VA will cover all the expenses for that acute suicidal episode– including transportation costs, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days and medication prescriptions.
Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:
- Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Community Health Care
Veterans may receive emergent care outside of a VA emergency department. The VA must get the notification within 72 hours of when their emergency care starts, by calling 844-724-7842. The VA prefers that the provider notify us. But if they don’t, the Veteran or someone acting on their behalf can notify the VA instead.
If a Veteran receives a bill for community care after receiving emergency care during or after a suicidal crisis that they believe should be covered by COMPACT Act, the Veteran should contact the Patient Advocates as soon as possible. The Patient Advocates contact information is 801-582-1565, ext. 1900.
Connect with a COMPACT Act Coordinator
If you have any questions regarding COMPACT Act, please contact the COMPACT Act Program Coordinator at the Salt Lake City VA.
Tamara Manley
COMPACT Act Program Coordinator
801-582-1565, ext. 5222
Tamara.Manley@va.gov