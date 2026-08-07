Diabetes Self-Management Education
Diabetes Self-Management Education is an 8-week course created to support Veterans having more control over their health, the “why” behind the suggested lifestyle changes, and support to adjust recommendations to fit your life.
Classes are available virtually, and individual sessions are available virtually and in-person.
You do not need to take all classes to participate.
Class Topics:
- Diabetes Overview & Sick Day Management
- Monitoring
- Healthy Coping
- Managing Medications
- Healthy Eating
- Being Active
- Reducing Risks and Complications
- Problem Solving
To learn more talk to one of our Certified Diabetes Educators at
Hope to see you in class!