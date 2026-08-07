Classes are available virtually, and individual sessions are available virtually and in-person.

You do not need to take all classes to participate.

Class Topics:

Diabetes Overview & Sick Day Management

Monitoring

Healthy Coping

Managing Medications

Healthy Eating

Being Active

Reducing Risks and Complications

Problem Solving

To learn more talk to one of our Certified Diabetes Educators at or ext. 6464. You can also ask your provider to place a referral for Diabetes Self-Management Education.

Hope to see you in class!