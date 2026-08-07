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Diabetes Self-Management Education

Diabetes Self-Management Education is an 8-week course created to support Veterans having more control over their health, the “why” behind the suggested lifestyle changes, and support to adjust recommendations to fit your life.

Classes are available virtually, and individual sessions are available virtually and in-person. 

You do not need to take all classes to participate. 

Class Topics: 

  • Diabetes Overview & Sick Day Management
  • Monitoring
  • Healthy Coping
  • Managing Medications
  • Healthy Eating
  • Being Active
  • Reducing Risks and Complications
  • Problem Solving 

To learn more talk to one of our Certified Diabetes Educators at or ext. 6464.  You can also ask your provider to place a referral for Diabetes Self-Management Education. 

Hope to see you in class!

Check out the current class cycle

  • Join us virtually to learn skills for managing diabetes and improving health outcomes.

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