Major George E. Wahlen: Legacies of a Humble Hero

Japanese tunnel at Iwo Jima, 1945. Combined Arms Research Library, N10842

The enemy soldier stepped out just as it exploded, killing him instantly. Bloodied yet resolute, Wahlen then helped drag the Marine to safety and onto a stretcher.

Down the hill, Wahlen continued to aid his Marines. When a fellow corpsman refused to run back for medical supplies, an annoyed Wahlen ran back himself.

Seeing how rough Wahlen appeared, his captain asked how things were going.

“Why don’t you go see for yourself,” snapped Wahlen. He was then ordered to the aid station, but Wahlen refused and returned to his post with supplies.

D+11

As Wahlen pulled a badly injured Marine out of the line of fire, a mortar shell exploded behind them. The blast sent Wahlen flying, and he landed dazed and bloody. Unable to move for several minutes, Wahlen finally came to and realized his left arm and shoulder were paralyzed.

Concerned about his ability to keep doing his job, Wahlen asked the Marine helping him about the severity of his injuries.

“Oh Doc, you’re OK. You’ve just got a big chunk of flesh out of your back,” the Marine responded.

Under Wahlen’s direction, the Marine cleaned and bandaged the wound. Thankfully, the feeling in his left shoulder and arm returned after about an hour.

D+12

Back on the battlefield, Wahlen tended to Marines.

As he passed by a shell crater where troops took cover, a second mortar hit. Wahlen was thrown clear, and only two of the occupants in the hole survived.

When Wahlen tried to assist, he couldn’t walk. The blast had mangled his leg and foot. Then he heard someone yelling for a corpsman.

Undeterred, he wrapped his broken leg, injected morphine for the pain and crawled 50 yards to help a Marine with two broken legs. Wahlen gave the Marine morphine, and they both crawled to the safety of a shell hole to await evacuation.

While on the island, Wahlen is credited with aiding 60 casualties. Several of whom were not the Marines he was assigned to.