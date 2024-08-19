Influenza (flu) Vaccinations
Flu vaccines are highly recommended to reduce the chance of getting sick with flu and to prevent the spread of flu to others. They can decrease your chances of hospitalization and are available to all eligible and enrolled Veterans at no cost. We ask that you wear a short-sleeved shirt when you go to get vaccinated.
VA SLC Vaccine Clinic is fast approaching. As we wrap up summer and head back to school and back to fall, we also head back into flu season. VA SLC is here to help you plan and update your annual Vaccines to help you stay strong through the fall and winter seasons.
VA SLC has a Vaccine Drive-thru clinic and a Vaccine Clinic in the lobby of the building. Of course, you can also schedule an appointment with your Primary Care Provider.
Starting Sept 17th: Drive Thru Clinic and Lobby hours: 8AM-2PM, Monday-Friday
Curious to learn what vaccines are recommended for you? Check-out this link and fill-out the questionnaire below. A listed of suggested vaccines based on your personal health factors will be provided. Discuss any recommendations with your Primary Care provider.
This is information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and provides information about the flu, vaccines, treatment and factsheets.
Learn about eligibility, participating community partners and billing information as related to vaccines.
The flu (influenza) is caused by a virus that is easily spread. Learn more here.