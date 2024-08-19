Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

VA SLC Vaccine Clinic is fast approaching. As we wrap up summer and head back to school and back to fall, we also head back into flu season. VA SLC is here to help you plan and update your annual Vaccines to help you stay strong through the fall and winter seasons.



VA SLC has a Vaccine Drive-thru clinic and a Vaccine Clinic in the lobby of the building. Of course, you can also schedule an appointment with your Primary Care Provider.