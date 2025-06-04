Managing Stress
You don't have to push through stress alone. VA has tools, programs, apps, and support available to help you manage stress. We got your six.
Uncontrolled stress can cause:
- Changes in sleep
- Low energy and mood
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Stomach and digestive problems
- High blood sugar levels
- Hair loss
- Weight gain
- Headaches
- Jaw tension or teeth grinding
- Anxiety and depression
- Lowered immune system and increased risk for illness and infections
- Changes in friendships, relationships, and connections
- And more...
VA can help you manage your stress with tools, programs, apps and support
Whole Health
Whole Health is the VA’s approach to care that supports your Whole Health and well-being. Many Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) approaches are available within our Whole Health Services, including Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more.
Health Coaches
Here to help you navigate your personal health journey and identifying “what matters most.” Health Coaches provide guidance, support, and encouragement to assist you toward your desired health and well-being goals.
Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) approaches to help manage stress:
- Biofeedback
- Clinical Hypnosis
- Guided Imagery
- Meditation
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
- Drumming Group
- Taking Charge of My Life and Health
- Group
- Equine Therapy
For more information about Whole Health, contact:
801-588-5991
Mental health
The VA offers a wide range of mental health services to support Veterans’ well-being and manage stress, including:
- Brief Individual Therapy
- Group Therapy
- Medication Management
Requires consult from a clinician.
Peer support
A peer specialist is a fellow Veteran who has experienced similar challenges with mental health, addiction, or stress. They provide assistance, guidance, and understanding to help fellow Veterans.
Requires consult from a clinician.
MOVE!
A team of health care providers is ready to help you lose weight and keep it off. Support for eating wisely and increasing your physical activity.
For more information contact:
801-582-1565, ext. 2149
Recreational therapy
Activity-based care to help Veterans with illnesses or disabling conditions. This care supports mental and physical health, recovery, and well-being. Recreational therapy aims to reduce stress and improve activity related limitations or restrictions.
Requires consult from a clinician.
Chaplain services
Offer individual spiritual support as well as groups such as Loss and Grief Support, Centering Prayer, American Indian Healing Ceremonies (Sweat Lodge Services), and Mindfulness.
For more information contact:
801-852-1565, ext. 4280
Connect by phone
Main phone:
801-582-1565
VA Health Connect:
833-983-0484
Whole Health:
801-588-5991
Mental health:
801-584-1255
Patient advocates:
801-582-1565, ext. 1900