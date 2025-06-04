Managing Stress

Uncontrolled stress can cause:

Changes in sleep

Low energy and mood

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Stomach and digestive problems

High blood sugar levels

Hair loss

Weight gain

Headaches

Jaw tension or teeth grinding

Anxiety and depression

Lowered immune system and increased risk for illness and infections

Changes in friendships, relationships, and connections

And more...

VA can help you manage your stress with tools, programs, apps and support

Whole Health

Whole Health is the VA’s approach to care that supports your Whole Health and well-being. Many Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) approaches are available within our Whole Health Services, including Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more.

Health Coaches

Here to help you navigate your personal health journey and identifying “what matters most.” Health Coaches provide guidance, support, and encouragement to assist you toward your desired health and well-being goals.

Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) approaches to help manage stress:

Biofeedback

Clinical Hypnosis

Guided Imagery

Meditation

Tai Chi

Yoga

Drumming Group

Taking Charge of My Life and Health

Group

Equine Therapy

For more information about Whole Health, contact:

801-588-5991

Mental health

The VA offers a wide range of mental health services to support Veterans’ well-being and manage stress, including:

Brief Individual Therapy

Group Therapy

Medication Management

Requires consult from a clinician.

Peer support

A peer specialist is a fellow Veteran who has experienced similar challenges with mental health, addiction, or stress. They provide assistance, guidance, and understanding to help fellow Veterans.

Requires consult from a clinician.

MOVE!

A team of health care providers is ready to help you lose weight and keep it off. Support for eating wisely and increasing your physical activity.

For more information contact:

801-582-1565, ext. 2149

Recreational therapy

Activity-based care to help Veterans with illnesses or disabling conditions. This care supports mental and physical health, recovery, and well-being. Recreational therapy aims to reduce stress and improve activity related limitations or restrictions.

Requires consult from a clinician.

Chaplain services

Offer individual spiritual support as well as groups such as Loss and Grief Support, Centering Prayer, American Indian Healing Ceremonies (Sweat Lodge Services), and Mindfulness.

For more information contact:

801-852-1565, ext. 4280

Connect by phone

Main phone:

801-582-1565

VA Health Connect:

833-983-0484

Whole Health:

801-588-5991

Mental health:

801-584-1255

Patient advocates:

801-582-1565, ext. 1900