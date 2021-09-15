Mindfulness Center resources

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is offering walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Primary Care. Veterans, regardless of VA healthcare eligibility, their spouses and designated caregivers are eligible for the vaccine free of charge. More Details

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities