Mindfulness Center resources
Resources available through the Mindfulness Center at the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System.
Media resources
Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
- What is Mindfulness?
- Why Mindfulness for VA?
- Four Ways to Cultivate Mindfulness
- Beginning a Mindfulness Practice
- Mindfulness and Compassion
This is a great website for all to use regardless of if you are working on recovery or just generally interested in mindfulness. It contains many mindfulness exercises that are both short and long.
Provides short to medium length mindfulness exercises in both English and Spanish.
Sharing Mindfulness has many different audio clips to choose from. They offer guided mindful movement and yoga practices through audio and video.
App
Books
General Mindfulness Books
- Wherever You Go There You Are (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)
- Full Catastrophe Living (Kabat-Zinn, 1990)
- Coming to Our Senses (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)
- Mindfulness in Plain English (Gunaratana, 1992)
- The Mindfulness Solution (Siegel, 2010)
- Buddha’s Brain (Hanson, 2009)
Compassion-Focused Books
- The Mindful Path to Self-Compassion
- Self-Compassion (Neff, 2011)
- Mindful Compassion (Gilbert & Chodon, 2014)
- The Compassionate Mind (Gilbert, 2009)
- Loving-Kindness (Salzberg, 2002)
Mindfulness for Depression
- The Mindful Way Through Depression (Williams, Teasdale, Segal, & Kabat-Zinn, 2007)
Mindfulness for Anxiety
- The Mindful Way Through Anxiety (Orsillo & Roemer, 2011)
Mindfulness for Chronic Pain
- Back Sense: A Revolutionary Approach to Halting the Cycle of Chronic Back Pain (Siegel, 2001)
Mindfulness and Eating
- Mindful Eating (Bays, 2009)
- The Joy of Half a Cookie (Kristeller, 2015)
- Well Nourished (Leiberstein, 2017)
- Savor Mindful Eating Mindful Life (Cheung and Hahn 2010)