New Patients

Welcome Video

Click here to watch the welcome video on YouTube.

Apply for Health Care

There are three ways to apply for VA Health Care:

Speak with an Enrollment/Eligibility specialist at a VA Medical Center near you. To apply online, create an account at Welcome | Login.gov. Then, fill out the 10-10EZ application: About VA Form 10-10EZ | Veterans Affairs. Call the Health Eligibility Center (HEC): 1-877-222-VETS (8387).

If you have questions through this process, you can reach a local Enrollment Eligibility Specialist at

.

Enrollment Status & First Appointment

If you applied online or through the Health Eligibility Center (HEC), call HEC and ask about your enrollment status. 1-877-222-VETS (8387).

If you applied through our enrollment and eligibility team a member of our staff will contact you to review your enrollment status and benefits. Questions regarding your health care benefits can be answered at this time.

Once enrolled, you are encouraged to contact us at option 2 and establish care with a Primary Care Provider.

Healthcare Locations

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System has 11 locations where you may receive care. Our main campus is located in Salt Lake City, and ten Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are located throughout Utah, Southeastern Idaho, and Southwest Nevada. Let our staff know your preferred location.

To review our locations, visit CBOCs/OPCs - Locations.

Preparing Your First Appointment

As our staff awaits the opportunity to care for you, we suggest you prepare for your initial appointment by bringing:

A list of concerns you wish to discuss with your Provider.

A list of your medications, including over-the-counter supplements, their doses, and any allergies you have.

You are welcome to bring your spouse or caregiver.

Following this appointment, your Provider may recommend programs, services, and specialists at VA SLC HCS supporting your goals and overall health and wellness journey.

Veteran Health Identification Card

Once you are enrolled, you may need to obtain your Veteran Health Identification Card. You can request a VHIC card online or through the local Enrollment and Eligibility Department.

Apply Online: AccessVA