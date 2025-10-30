What is Park A Prescription?

An “Active: Parked” prescription is a VA Prescription that is on file at your VA Pharmacy and available for you to submit a fill request. This prescription may or may not have been previously filled. It has been ordered by your VA provider but will not be sent to you until you request it.

Why ask for a prescription to be Parked?

Reduce medication stockpiles and medication waste. For example, when your medication dose has changed, and you don’t need the new supply yet.

Reduces unnecessary fills that result in copays.

When deciding whether to get a medication.

Be sure to share with all your healthcare teams your Parked medications and whether you have those meds on hand. This includes your VA, DoD, or private sector healthcare teams.

How to manage and view Parked prescriptions?

You can view and request fills/refills to unpark “Active: Parked” medications the same way you request other VA medications: