Same-Day Services & Emergency Care

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System offers walk-in appointments for Veterans who receive their primary care through VA.

A Veteran with new onset symptoms can walk into primary care at the main medical center or any VASLCHCS community clinic without an appointment and ask to be seen. While you may not be able to see your primary care doctor, you will see a health professional that day.

Just walk-in let the front desk know you would like a same-day appointment.

Same-Day Services

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System offers same-day walk-in appointments at the main medical center and all our community clinics. Come to Same-Day Services for treatment of minor health conditions that include:

Coughs, colds, and flu

Sore throat

Ear problems

Urinary symptoms

Skin conditions

Minor injuries

Sprains or Strains

Strep Throat

Allergies

GI upset

Rashes, bug bites, blisters

Emergency Department Services

Please immediately go to the Emergency Department if you are experiencing:

Abdominal Pain

Significant difficulty breathing

Broken bones

Pain, especially in the chest or stomach

Severe burns

Possible drug overdose or poisoning

Serious thoughts of suicide or self-harm

Seizures/Loss of consciousness

Active bleeding

Knife wound/gunshot wound

Potential signs of stroke - i.e. loss of vision, sudden numbness, weakness, slurred speech, or confusion

NO EMERGENCY SERVICES AVAILABLE AT ANY VA COMMUNITY CLINIC