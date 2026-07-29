Same-Day Services & Emergency Care
Learn about Same-Day Services for minor conditions for Veterans at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System offers walk-in appointments for Veterans who receive their primary care through VA.
A Veteran with new onset symptoms can walk into primary care at the main medical center or any VASLCHCS community clinic without an appointment and ask to be seen. While you may not be able to see your primary care doctor, you will see a health professional that day.
Just walk-in let the front desk know you would like a same-day appointment.
Same-Day Services
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System offers same-day walk-in appointments at the main medical center and all our community clinics. Come to Same-Day Services for treatment of minor health conditions that include:
- Coughs, colds, and flu
- Sore throat
- Ear problems
- Urinary symptoms
- Skin conditions
- Minor injuries
- Sprains or Strains
- Strep Throat
- Allergies
- GI upset
- Rashes, bug bites, blisters
Emergency Department Services
Please immediately go to the Emergency Department if you are experiencing:
- Abdominal Pain
- Significant difficulty breathing
- Broken bones
- Pain, especially in the chest or stomach
- Severe burns
- Possible drug overdose or poisoning
- Serious thoughts of suicide or self-harm
- Seizures/Loss of consciousness
- Active bleeding
- Knife wound/gunshot wound
- Potential signs of stroke - i.e. loss of vision, sudden numbness, weakness, slurred speech, or confusion
NO EMERGENCY SERVICES AVAILABLE AT ANY VA COMMUNITY CLINIC