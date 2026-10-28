SLC Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program
The VA Salt Lake City Heath Care System SAMS Program provides personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after the Veteran Dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified interment to honor their service.
Meet your SAMS Specialist
Jacob Sanders
Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) Program Specialist
VA Salt Lake City health care
Phone:
Email: VHASLCSAMS@va.gov
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the VA provide reimbursement for Cremations?
Yes, when the Veteran meets the criteria for a burial reimbursement through the VA, cremation is considered a part of the burial allowance.
Does the VA provide an Honor Guard/Funeral Detail/Burial Detail for the Veteran?
No. The VA does not provide military funeral honors. Most funeral homes can coordinate with military honors teams. If the funeral home does not have a contact, you may reach out directly to the appropriate military recruiting office, the nearest installation for the Veteran’s branch of service, or a Veteran Service Organization (VSO).
How can a survivor get a copy of a Veteran’s service records or DD 214?
The National Archives keep all Veteran records of their military service, if available. You may request Military records at Archives.gov.