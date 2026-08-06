Text Refill Program

How to Refill Your Prescriptions

To make sure your medicine never runs out, request refills at least two weeks before you’re out. Most prescriptions come from a central pharmacy. Please allow 7 to 14 business days for home delivery.

Four Easy Ways to Refill Your Prescriptions:

By Phone: Call the 24-hour refill line at or the Salt Lake City VA Pharmacy directly. Mobile App: Use the VA Health and Benefits app to request refills and see your prescription history. Learn more at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-and-benefits . Online: Sign in to myhealth.va.gov to order refills and track your prescriptions. By Mail: Complete the refill form included with your medicine and mail it to the pharmacy address on your paperwork.

If You Need More Refills

If you forget to order a refill and run out, call the Salt Lake City VA Pharmacy ((801) 582-1565 and Press 1) or send a secure message to your VA care team on My HealtheVet.

Salt Lake City VA Outpatient Pharmacy Details

Who can use it: The Outpatient Pharmacy is for new, partial, or emergency prescriptions only. Most routine refills will be mailed to your home.

The Outpatient Pharmacy is for new, partial, or emergency prescriptions only. Most routine refills will be mailed to your home. Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. What to bring: Please bring a valid photo ID to pick up your prescription.

Text Alerts for Prescriptions

If we have your cell phone number, you’ll receive text messages when your prescription is ready for pickup. If you don’t pick up your medication within 3 days, we will mail it to you. You can reply “STOP” at any time if you don’t want to get texts.

Text Reminders to Refill

You’ll get a text message 14 days before your medication runs out. The message will give you instructions to call or visit myhealth.va.gov to order your refill.

Track Your Prescriptions in the Mail

Want to know when your medicine will arrive?

On your computer: Visit myhealth.va.gov

On your phone: Use the Rx Refill app or visit mobile.va.gov

Need Help With Your Medications?

If you have questions or need help:

Help Desk Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Call: or

or Online: Click “Contact Help Desk” or “Contact MHV” in My HealtheVet.



