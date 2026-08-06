Text Refill Program
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System now offers a Text Refill Program. This service helps Veterans manage their prescriptions with less stress. You’ll get a helpful text message when your prescription is almost out, and you can refill it by replying to the text.
How to Refill Your Prescriptions
To make sure your medicine never runs out, request refills at least two weeks before you’re out. Most prescriptions come from a central pharmacy. Please allow 7 to 14 business days for home delivery.
Four Easy Ways to Refill Your Prescriptions:
- By Phone: Call the 24-hour refill line at
or the Salt Lake City VA Pharmacy directly.
- Mobile App: Use the VA Health and Benefits app to request refills and see your prescription history. Learn more at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-and-benefits .
- Online: Sign in to myhealth.va.gov to order refills and track your prescriptions.
- By Mail: Complete the refill form included with your medicine and mail it to the pharmacy address on your paperwork.
If You Need More Refills
If you forget to order a refill and run out, call the Salt Lake City VA Pharmacy ((801) 582-1565 and Press 1) or send a secure message to your VA care team on My HealtheVet.
Salt Lake City VA Outpatient Pharmacy Details
- Who can use it: The Outpatient Pharmacy is for new, partial, or emergency prescriptions only. Most routine refills will be mailed to your home.
- Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- What to bring: Please bring a valid photo ID to pick up your prescription.
Text Alerts for Prescriptions
If we have your cell phone number, you’ll receive text messages when your prescription is ready for pickup. If you don’t pick up your medication within 3 days, we will mail it to you. You can reply “STOP” at any time if you don’t want to get texts.
Text Reminders to Refill
You’ll get a text message 14 days before your medication runs out. The message will give you instructions to call
Track Your Prescriptions in the Mail
Want to know when your medicine will arrive?
- On your computer: Visit myhealth.va.gov
- On your phone: Use the Rx Refill app or visit mobile.va.gov
Need Help With Your Medications?
If you have questions or need help:
- Help Desk Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Call:
or
- Online: Click “Contact Help Desk” or “Contact MHV” in My HealtheVet.