VA Police
The VA Police provide services on a 24-hour basis, and possess the knowledge and skills to assist in emergency situations. Through situational law enforcement, VA Police officers strive to gain voluntary compliance with policies and laws that ensure everyone's safety. They are qualified and vested with federal law enforcement authority, and are here to serve you. VA Police Officers truly understand Veterans because most of them have also served in the military and in combat. Please contact a VA Police officer during one of your visits to our facility if you need any assistance, whatsoever.
Contact information:
Off Campus to VA Police Dispatch: 801-584-1287
On Campus to VA Police Dispatch: 1414 or 4444
Off Campus for Fire or Medical (From VA Phone): 9 then 911
To e-mail questions or potential crime tips: SLCPoliceCrimeTips@va.gov