Skip to Content

Vet - to - Vet

Are you a Veteran living with chronic pain? Are you looking for an outlet? Support? Connection?

Vet-to-Vet is a Veteran-led support group. Held weekly, this drop-in support group offers Veterans the opportunity to share, listen, validate, and support one another through their shared experiences and management of chronic conditions. 


Watch our Vet - to - Vet video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vLxmLySfz0


Want to give Vet-to-Vet a try? Call 801-588-5991 and ask to join Vet-to-Vet. 

 

 

  • Whole Health Coaches have unconditional positive regard for you and believe in your capacity for change.

  • Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) is a specialty program that emphasizes patient empowerment, preventative self-care, and wellness.

  • The Whole Health and Mental Health Services at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System collaborate with community partners to provide equine-assisted services to Veterans.

  • Resources available through the Mindfulness Center at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

Last updated: