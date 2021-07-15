 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Salt Lake City health care - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download Salt Lake City Visitor's Guide (PDF) (PDF)

Directions

Coming from north of Salt Lake City, take I-15 to exit 304 and head east on I-80. Follow I-80 East to Foothill Drive exit 129 and head north. Stay on Foothill Drive for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Coming from south of Salt Lake City, take I-15 to exit 298 and head east on I-215 East. Follow I-215 East to Foothill Drive exit 1. Stay on Foothill Drive for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Coming from east of Salt Lake City, take I-80 West toward Salt Lake City to Foothill Drive exit 129, head north. Stay on Foothill Drive for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Coming west of Salt Lake City, follow I-80 East to the Foothill Drive exit 129. Stay on Foothill Drive, head north for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
500 Foothill Drive - Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Intersection:
500 Foothill Drive and Guardsman Way - Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Coordinates:  
40°45'18.18"N 111°50'15.54"W

George E. Wahlen VAMC campus map
Last updated: