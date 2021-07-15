Salt Lake City health care - Campus map

Directions

Coming from north of Salt Lake City, take I-15 to exit 304 and head east on I-80. Follow I-80 East to Foothill Drive exit 129 and head north. Stay on Foothill Drive for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Coming from south of Salt Lake City, take I-15 to exit 298 and head east on I-215 East. Follow I-215 East to Foothill Drive exit 1. Stay on Foothill Drive for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Coming from east of Salt Lake City, take I-80 West toward Salt Lake City to Foothill Drive exit 129, head north. Stay on Foothill Drive for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Coming west of Salt Lake City, follow I-80 East to the Foothill Drive exit 129. Stay on Foothill Drive, head north for approximately 3 miles. The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 500 Foothill Drive.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

500 Foothill Drive - Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Intersection:

500 Foothill Drive and Guardsman Way - Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Coordinates:

40°45'18.18"N 111°50'15.54"W