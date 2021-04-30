Angela D Williams

Dr. Williams joined VA Salt Lake City Health Care System in May 2019. She has extensive leadership experience in healthcare operations within VHA serving in such roles as Pharmacy Director, Acting Associate Director of Operations and Finance, Acting Assistant Director, Interim Chief of Environmental Management Service, Interim Chief of Human Resources, and most recently Site Manager at the Grand Island VA Medical Facility in Nebraska. Her long-standing and varied career within VHA demonstrates exceptional talent in leading change and building solid professional coalitions.

Dr. Williams graduated from Occidental College in Glendale, Calif. with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry and then in 1988, graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. She earned her Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Florida. Her education did not end there; Dr. Williams went on to receive a Master of Science in Healthcare Management and Operations from Nebraska Methodist University in Omaha, Nebraska. She is a member of the American College of Health Care Professionals and American College of Clinical Pharmacists.