Dr. Ann Hansen is a graduate of Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and Tulane University School of Medicine. Her post-graduate medical education included a two-year orthopedic surgery program at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, followed by internal medicine residency at the University of Washington/Boise. She was a staff physician at the Boise VA, working as a primary care provider, hospitalist, and pain medicine specialist, with an appointment as a physician-educator at the University of Washington, and was subsequently employed at the Phoenix VA Chronic Pain Wellness Center with a faculty appointment at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. Her next appointment was as Associate Chief of Staff, Primary Care, at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend where she served as the VISN 17 PACT Pain Champion. She boarded at Cheyenne VA Medical Center as Associate Chief of Staff, Medicine in November 2022 and was appointed as Chief of Staff in April 2024.

She previously served as co-chair of the Veterans Health Administration Primary Care Education & Workforce Development Sub-Council and is currently appointed facility chief of staff physician representative for the Veterans Health Administration High Reliability Organization Steering Committee. She is board certified in Internal Medicine, Pain Medicine, and Veterinary Surgery, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Dr. Hansen’s clinical and research interests focus on muscle pain syndromes and low back pain through a conservative, Whole Health approach.