Mr. Quiroz has served as a member of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Family since January 2010. He has served in various administrative capacities including Group Practice Manager, Executive Assistant to the Associate Director of Patient Care Services, Executive Management Fellow, Facility Planner and now as Assistant Director.

Quiroz earned a Master’s in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s in History from the University of Utah, a Master Certificate in Project Management from the George Washington University, and is Lean Six Green Belt Certified.

Quiroz served in the United States Army 1st Infantry Division and deployed to Iraq in 2004 where he served as a machine gunner and was awarded the Purple Heart for gunshot wounds sustained during combat operations. Mr. Quiroz enjoys spending time with his daughter, twin boys, and wonderful wife. He is an avid mountain biker, snowboarder, and musician.