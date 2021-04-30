Karen H Gribbin

Dr. Gribbin joined the VA Salt Lake City’s leadership team in January 2012. She spent the first 20 years of her VA career at the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC in Muskogee, OK, where she served as a Primary Care physician, Chief of Medicine, and Chief of Staff. She received her undergraduate degree in Medical Microbiology from Stanford University. She attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma and the Medical College of Ohio. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Oklahoma. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. Gribbin is also a graduate of VHA’s Executive Career Field Candidate Development Program.

Gribbin is responsible for the medical care provided to our Veterans in Utah, eastern Nevada, and southeastern Idaho. The physician led services report to her, as well as Pharmacy and Audiology & Speech Pathology. She also oversees very vibrant Research and Education programs, consistent with VA’s mission. Gribbin holds a faculty appointment as Assistant Professor of Medicine in the University of Utah’s School of Medicine and, also, serves as the Associate Dean for Veterans Affairs.