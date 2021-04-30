Dr. Denning serves as a member of VA Salt Lake City leadership with direct oversight of Nursing Service, Sterile Processing Service, Social Work Service, Patient Centered Care, Nutrition and Food Service, Chaplain Service. Denning has vast experience in organizational management, process improvement, staff development and conflict resolution. Denning strives for excellence in healthcare using LEAN principles, evidence-based practice and data analytics to improve safety and organizational practice.

Denning graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing from Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marion University in Indianapolis, Indiana. Denning obtained her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Duquesne University. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and various other nursing organizations. Denning is also a graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development program.