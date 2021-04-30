Shella Stovall was appointed Medical Center Director, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) on June 11, 2017. Prior to this assignment, Ms. Stovall served as Acting Director for VASLCHCS for 15 months. As Director, she is responsible for overseeing operations, clinical programs, and finances of the health care system which had an annual operating budget of $583 million and over 2,600 employees, a 128-bed health care system serving over 63,000 Veterans with nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Previously, Ms. Stovall served as Associate Director, Patient Care Services at VASLCHCS for 7 years, and has a total of 30 years of federal service.

Ms. Stovall began her VA career in 1984 at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System where she was a staff nurse on the night shift. Her previous leadership roles include Nurse Manager, ACNS Ambulatory Care, Associate Director, Patient Care Services for VA Salt Lake City. In addition, she has had some unique volunteer experiences as a nurse for the American Red Cross during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Ms. Stovall graduated with a Diploma in Nursing from Newman Hospital School of Nursing, Emporia, KS in 1984. After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Science of Nursing (BSN) at Westminster College, Salt Lake City, UT in 1989 she later received her Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration at the University of Phoenix in 1993. Her research interest is in moral courage in Senior Leaders.

Ms. Stovall is a member of the American Nurses Association (ANA), Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs (NOVA), American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and American College of Healthcare Executives. She has attained American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) certification in Nursing Administration. She is a graduate of the 2009 Executive Career Field Class. She holds a voluntary adjunct faculty appointment at the University of Utah.