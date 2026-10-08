16th Annual Spirit of George E. Wahlen Award honors employees who embody a legacy of medical center’s namesake

George E. Wahlen was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman for his heroic actions on Iwo Jima in World War II.

Wahlen repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to treat wounded Marines, continuing his work despite being wounded himself. After his military career, Wahlen was a fierce advocate for Veterans, so much so, that the VA medical Center in Salt Lake City was named after him.

Every year, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) recognizes two employees whose service reflects the character, compassion and dedication of the man for whom their VA Medical Center was named.

The Spirit of George E. Wahlen Award honors employees who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to Veterans and the VA.

This year, Dr. Jesse Vazzano and Jason McGavin received the awards in a ceremony with surviving members of Wahlen’s family and special remarks by Lexi Gibbons, Wahlen’s granddaughter.

“My grandpa made me feel honored to be his youngest grandchild and I’ll always honor that title,” Gibbons said in her remarks to the winners and nominees. “But I know, most importantly, he’d want to make sure that each and every one of you feel honored today, especially for the courageous and hard work you do for the Veterans each and every day.”

The supervisory awardee for 2026 is Dr. Jesse Vazzano, DSW, LICSW, LCSW. In her time as the chief of the Social Work Service at VASLCHCS, Vazzano has earned her Doctor of Social Work, developed wellbeing programs that benefit patients and staff by giving them space to take a breath and reset, and supervise an entire department.

“As a supervisor and a leader, it’s important to always be open to learning and growing, so that one can continue to advocate for and support staff in their efforts to provide the best care possible for those that we serve,” Vazzano said. “The culture of the social workers here at the facility is the best that I’ve ever worked with.”

Vazzano took time in her remarks to recognize those who make her job possible.

“Thank you to all of the social workers across the facility and the many other professions that are a part of the social work service who make supervising and leading a little bit more fun each day,” she said.

The non-supervisory awardee Jason McGavin, RN, who works with the Severe Mental Illness Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT).

McGavin is always willing to step up and take additional duties without being asked and ensures that patients and fellow staff members are treated with dignity and respect.

“This award means a lot to me, but the people who helped me get to where I am today mean even more,” he said. “The nurses, we don’t do this for recognition, even though it is appreciated. We do it because every day, someone needs us to show up. They need someone to treasure the moment, to be there, to hold, hug, or just simply say hello.”

The other 22 nominees for the Spirit of George E. Wahlen Award were recognized during the event, receiving a certificate, a station coin, and the opportunity to take a commemorative photo with members of the Wahlen family. Nominations for the award are open to all employees within the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System and are submitted anonymously, ensuring that any staff member who embodies Wahlen’s values can be recognized.

For 16 years, the stories of the nominees and winners demonstrate that the nature of George E. Wahlen’s legacy, which continues not only in moments of extraordinary service, but in the countless acts of compassion, dedication and commitment that take place every day at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center and the entire VASLCHCS.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day. VA Salt Lake City provides healthcare services to more than 80,000 Veterans at 11 locations across Utah, southeast Idaho and northeast Nevada.