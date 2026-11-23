A line of cars weaved through the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center campus when the sun started to rise on the morning of Friday, November 13th.

At the same time, Veterans and service members lined up at the Dee Events Center in Ogden for the same reason: a free thanksgiving meal including a frozen turkey, all the traditional side dishes and a pie for dessert.

The scene marked the 7th annual Ken Garff Automotive Drive Out Hunger Event, an ongoing partnership between Ken Garff Automotive and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) aimed at helping address food insecurity among Veterans.

Randy Beal, a Vietnam-era Marine Corps Veteran was first in line at Salt Lake City.

“I got over here about 4:30 AM,” Beal said.

“This is fantastic,” he continued. “I just want to say, ‘thank you so very much and this is a well-worthwhile project.’”

The annual event brings together employees, community members and VA volunteers around a shared goal: making sure Veterans have access to the resources they need.

For Ken Garff Automotive, the event is an opportunity to put its community commitment into action.

“Ken Garff has a community outreach program called We’re Hear for You, and every year, our employees choose communities they want to give back to and we love giving back to our Veterans and active military families,” said Kate Terry, Senior Manager of Community and Events for Ken Garff Automotive. “Our employees really love to give back, and it is really heartwarming to see them show up.”

“They’re not getting paid extra,” she continued. “They’re taking time out of their schedules and making sacrifices to be here and it’s just a small token of our appreciation for all the men and women do in service.”

That commitment is especially important when it comes to food insecurity. Access to nutritious food is an essential part of overall well-being, and community partnerships help extend the reach of available resources.

VA employees and volunteers also play an important role in making the event possible, helping coordinate donations, welcome participants and connect the community with the VA's mission.

“We are always excited when Ken Garff tells us they want to hold this event again every year,” said Sarah Hallen, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at VASLCHCS. “Their generous donation puts food on the tables of our Veterans and gives them less to worry about during the holiday season, which allows them to be with family and enjoy a great holiday meal that might have been impossible for them without this event.”

For the volunteers on the ground, the impact is often visible in the small interactions: a conversation with someone dropping off a donation, a helping hand moving supplies, or the steady stream of people taking time out of their day to support the cause.

“All of this gives them the perfect opportunity to get a small turkey and a meal to share without having to pay anything,” said Robert Campbell, an Army Veteran who has volunteered at this event all seven years that it has happened at VASLCHCS. “Between the grocery store and buying gas, some people just barely make ends meet.”

Seven years into the partnership, Drive Out Hunger continues to demonstrate what can happen when a community comes together around a common purpose.

Every donation represents more than food. It represents a community willing to show up for those who have served, and a reminder that supporting Veterans is a responsibility that extends well beyond the walls of the VA.

You can help make a difference this holiday season. Consider donating to a local food bank or organization that serves those in need. VASLCHCS has a food hub that is open to low-income Veterans and is open Monday-Friday from 11AM to 4PM. To reach the VASLCHCS food hub, call

If you are interested in volunteering with or donating to VASLCHCS, you can call Voluntary Service at or for more information head to https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or… .

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day. VA Salt Lake City provides healthcare services to more than 80,000 Veterans at 11 locations across Utah, southeast Idaho and northeast Nevada.