Find Purpose Through Art and Whole Health

Todd Drazan sits at a potter’s wheel in the middle of his kitchen. He centers the clay and wets his hands. The wheel whirls up. He begins to shape as he anchors down on the form.

A shape that was not there a minute ago is now sitting in front of him, changed.

“When I throw a piece of pottery, it may be just a little wobbly because that’s just the way it’s going to be,” he said. “You can’t have everything exactly perfect.”

A creative outlet can do more than pass the time. It can be part of your healthcare.

Drazan, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, found out firsthand how art and integrative healthcare work together. After years of hospitalizations and a period of homelessness, Drazan is housed, stable and making pottery on a wheel in his kitchen. He credits his care team at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS).

“It takes a strong person to ask for help,” said Drazan. “It takes a stronger person to know when they need help, and I know you can get help here.”

“He’s been stable for years,” said Michelle Wilcox, the licensed clinical social worker who worked with him when he was homeless. “I have never seen him so happy in his life.”

“Don’t give up hope,” Drazan said. “That’s really the reason why I wanted to reach out and tell my story.”

Watch Todd’s story: https://youtu.be/pqIziOf9nUY

Every Veteran’s Path to Care Is Different

Drazan filled his high school schedule with art classes, and ceramics was a favorite. He joined the Marine Corps in 1982 and served as a field wireman, a cable communications specialist job. In Okinawa, Japan, he spent off-duty time throwing pottery at an Air Force base.

After the Marine Corps, he studied electronics and spent about 30 years as an electromechanical technician.

“The biggest problem that I had was holding on to jobs, and I always felt like there wasn’t something exactly right about it,” Drazan said.

He was hospitalized many times. He had been treated for ADHD since childhood, and he struggled with drugs and alcohol. His VASLCHCS care team identified the problem and the medications to manage it.

“I had become homeless at one point,” he said. “That was probably some of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to go through.”

Through the VASLCHCS homeless program, Drazan found housing at Freedom Landing, permanent supportive housing for Veterans run by the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City in partnership with VASLCHCS, and began working with Wilcox. He had a goal beyond housing: to get back into pottery.

“He was really, really motivated,” said Wilcox. “Dreams really pull us through hard times.”

Art Can Be Part of Your Healthcare

Wilcox had heard about Pioneer Craft House in South Salt Lake from another Veteran. The studio offered a Veteran discount, and Drazan’s care team encouraged ceramics as recreation therapy.

“He just dove in and really put his heart into it,” Wilcox said. “It’s his joy. He’s made friends where he was lonely.”

When Pioneer Craft House closed, Drazan followed its ceramics manager to a private studio. He calls the people there his other family. The studio, he said, lets him “be out in a social environment, and that is crucial to my well-being.”

Now at a new studio, Drazan created more ceramics and developed more techniques.

His “Shooting Stars” series was inspired by relatives who faced hardship and overcame it.

“You can be a shooting star,” said Drazan. “You can do some really amazing things when you put your mind to it.”

Whole Health Centers on What Matters to You

A potter centers the clay before anything else. For Drazan, the first thing to steady was his health.

“When we started working together, what mattered most to Todd was his health and his family,” said Audrey Miner, Whole Health Coach at VASLCHCS. “He was quitting smoking, and staying quit was important to him. He did, and he still is today.”

Through the program, he learned to cook healthy meals, and with help from his providers, he quit smoking after 43 years.

“Pottery is therapy for him,” Miner said. “He is focused, calm, patient and mindful when he works with clay.”

You Can Do This, a Whole Health Coach Can Help

The clay was not the only thing taking shape.

“I’ve been able to become someone proud of who he is today, and that’s been a whole different mindset for me,” Drazan said.

Today he has a home of his own and a potter’s wheel in the kitchen, paid for with a holiday pottery sale through a local nonprofit committed to clay arts in Utah. His future, he said, “is bright, and I know that because I’ve had a ton of support from the VA.”

He tells fellow Veterans to be their own advocates. “Always make your appointments,” he said. “Don’t settle on ‘I can do that another day,’ because you just never know.”

“If you’re anything like me and have been through the wringer, you can come out of it, and you can get the help you need, and the VA can help you,” Drazan said. “Just don’t give up on yourself. Please don’t.”

Nobody learns to throw alone. Somebody at the next wheel shows you where to put your hands.

“Please give it a try,” Miner said. “In coaching you get a battle buddy, someone for support and accountability on whatever you're working toward. A coach is a guide on the side.”

A piece comes off the wheel when the potter decides it is done. Drazan is not done.

“I know in my heart that I’m here for a reason, and sharing this story is a part of that journey,” Drazan said.

“I’m hoping that this story will help more Veterans that are in a dark place, will motivate them, will give them the courage to persevere,” he said. “Because you are important.”

It’s easy to get started on your Whole Health journey. Call or get a referral from your provider. For more information about Whole Health, please visit: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/programs/whole-health/

If you are or know a Veteran facing homelessness, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System can help. Connect with a care coordinator on our Homeless and Justice Clinical Recovery Program Homeless Outreach Team at , or vhaslchjcrhomelessoutreach@va.gov. You can also call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at .

If you’re not enrolled in VA healthcare, check your eligibility and enroll by visiting: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/register-for-care/

If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net, or text 838255.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day. The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides healthcare services to more than 82,000 Veterans at 11 locations in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.