From first steps to stepping on the podium

Just a few years ago, Air Force Veterans Danny Taylor and Darryl Root battled very different health issues, but they found help in the same program at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS)

For Taylor, vision loss had left him isolated and discouraged. For Root, anxiety and PTSD had become so overwhelming that simply leaving home could trigger debilitating panic attacks.

Today, both men proudly wear Team Vipers colors as members of the VASLCHCS delegation to the National Veterans Golden Age Games. Their stories are proof that recovery often begins with a single decision.

Finding a New Direction

Taylor’s life changed dramatically after losing his vision. Depression set in, his marriage ended, and he struggled to see what the future could hold. Although he maintained his independence, learning how to live an independent life after losing vision took a toll on his mental health.



“In the beginning, it was really depressing,” Taylor said. “After my wife left, I had to figure out how to get by, so I did the housework, the dishes, the laundry, going to get groceries, all that stuff.”



Two years ago, severe pain in both hips added another obstacle. Taylor underwent bilateral hip replacement surgery at VASLCHCS and chose to complete rehabilitation in Salt Lake rather than wait several months closer to home.



As physical therapy progressed, Taylor asked what he could do to stay active. His therapist referred him to recreational therapy, where Recreation Therapist Shannon O’Rawe introduced him to adaptive sports and helped him begin participating in events. Along with recreation therapists Kristen MacGilvery and Allison Thelin, they encouraged him every step of the way.



“There were times I wanted to quit and they said ‘No,’ and ‘You got this,’” he said. “They had me, you know? They made me feel better and not want to quit.”





That support helped Taylor discover abilities he didn’t know he still had.



After Winning silver medals in Boccia Ball and Air Rifle shooting, Taylor was emotional and wanted to express his gratitude for the care he has received.

“I told Shannon (O’Rawe) ‘I almost want to cry. Thank you Shannon, I’m so happy.’” Taylor said. “She didn’t give up on me and she kept me going.”



After receiving his first medal, one of the first people he texted was his daughter.





Choosing to Show Up

For Root, the journey to the National Veterans Golden Age Games began with a different kind of struggle.



Just two years ago, leaving his home could trigger severe anxiety attacks. Shaking, sweating, shortness of breath, and overwhelming fear became part of daily life after what he describes as a sudden emotional breakdown.



Travel stopped. Social activities disappeared. Home was the only place that felt safe.

“I couldn’t even leave my house without having a really bad anxiety attack,” he said.

Working with VA therapists helped Root slowly regain confidence. Eventually, Recreation Therapist Allison Thelin suggested participating in the Golden Age Games.



Accepting the invitation became a milestone. This year marks Root’s first appearance at the Games, where he competed in cycling, air rifle, archery and boccia ball.



Even if anxiety appears, he says simply showing up is a success.



“I’ve been telling people that even if I have a thousand anxiety attacks while I’m here, I still win because I made the effort. I said yes.”



He looks forward to experiencing the opening ceremonies, meeting fellow Veterans and proving to himself how far he has come.



More Than Competition

Although Taylor and Root are at different stages of their journeys, both credit VA staff with helping them discover confidence they thought they had lost.



For Taylor, adaptive sports restored independence and purpose.



For Root, they became tangible proof that anxiety and PTSD no longer control his life.



Together, their stories reflect the mission of the National Veterans Golden Age Games: helping older Veterans improve their health, build friendships and discover new possibilities through competition and living the motto of the National Veterans Golden Age Games: “Fitness for Life.”





Both men hope their experiences encourage other Veterans who may be struggling to take that first step.





Whether that first step is attending therapy, trying an adaptive sport or simply walking through the door, both Veterans agree it is worth taking.

If you are a Veteran who is interested in Recreation Therapy, talk to your VA primary care team today. All Veterans 55 and older are eligible to compete in the Golden age games. Keep your eye on their website to find out when sign-ups open for the 2027 games in Cleveland, Ohio.