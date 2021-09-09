Get your flu shot

It's flu season, and it’s now more important than ever to get the flu shot as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System will offer drive-thru flu shots for all Veterans receiving care through VA. Please follow the signs once on campus.

Flu shots flight the virus and leave you less likely to spread flu to others. Staying healthy reduces unwanted trips to the medical center and community clinics.

When: 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday

Where: Building 2, George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, Salt Lake City

Who: All Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

Enter the main medical center campus in Salt Lake City at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on Bennion Drive, and follow the signs.

Flu vaccines will also be offered at our community clinics in Ogden, Logan, South Jordan, Orem, St. George, Price, Roosevelt, Elko, Nevada, and Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Idaho. Please call the clinic for details.

If you are enrolled in VA healthcare, you can also receive the vaccine at more than 60,000 locations through our Community Care in Network retail pharmacies and urgent care partners. VA will pay for standard-dose and high-dose flu shots.

As of Sept. 1, enrolled Veterans can visit the website to find locations to get a no-cost flu shot.