In the Blood Draw lobby at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, Veterans hold numbered tickets and watch the board for their turn.

Past the check-in desk and the row of phlebotomy chairs, a research program specialist sits in a quiet corner with a Veteran and walks them through multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing, a blood test that screens for many cancers at once.

Behind them, phlebotomists call the next number. It looks like any other morning at the medical center. For a handful of Veterans, it is where a cancer was found early enough to treat.

Terry Hulett, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, is one of them.

It Started with a Flyer on the Wall

Hulett joined the Marine Corps at 18 and served three years, including a tour in Vietnam in 1969. Like many Veterans of that era, he came home with exposures he could not name, and he had smoked for much of his life.

In August 2025, he was volunteering as a driver, carrying medications from Salt Lake City to the Veterans home in St. George. Over a couple of months, he grew so tired that he could no longer make the trip. Given his heart history, he assumed that was the cause and scheduled a cardiology exam.

While he was at the medical center for that appointment, he noticed a flyer inviting Veterans into a study of a new blood test for cancer.

“I thought that would be a good idea, because I’d had many exposures and I smoked,” Hulett said. He called the number, listened to what the test could do, and signed up.

The research team brought him into Blood Draw for the test.

About a week later, the phone rang.

The test had picked up a colon cancer signal.

“I think you’ve saved my life,” Hulett told the research team.

Dr. Lynn Keenan, Army Veteran and the principal investigator for the MCED study’s research team, said to Hulett. “You’re sitting here with your wife of 51 years. Thank you so much for participating. It’s our honor to serve you.”

The Test Looks for a Signal Most Screenings Cannot Detect

Keenan explains that routine cancer screening covers only a handful of cancers, among them breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and prostate. Many other cancers have no screening test.

MCED testing works differently. Cancers shed small DNA fragments into the bloodstream. The test reads chemical patterns on that cell-free DNA, known as methylation, and looks for cancer-associated signatures. When it finds one, the result signals clinicians where to look. Standard testing then confirms or rules out cancer.

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) was one of the few VA medical centers in a national, real-world study of MCED testing, and Veterans made up the majority of participants nationwide. More than 940 Veterans enrolled in Salt Lake City. Eight tested positive for a cancer signal. Lung cancer signals were referred to the pulmonology team while other cancer signals were referred to our oncology team for further clinical evaluation. When a signal did not lead to a diagnosis, they performed a second MCED test to ensure those results came back as negative.

Veterans Continue Their Service Through Research

For Hulett, the signal meant a cancer found early, and his wife was still beside him. His message to fellow Veterans was simple: taking part was worth it, and he is glad he did.

He delivered that message in person during this year's Research Week in May, when VASLCHCS handed the microphone to the Veterans who make research possible. With VA Research entering its second century in 2026, the local Research Service and executive leadership gathered study participants and their scientists to say thank you and to let Veterans describe their experience in their own words.

“We are here to serve those who have borne the battle,” said Dr. Jon White, Chief of Research for VASLCHCS. Veterans who take part in research, White told the room, are continuing their service to the country.

The MCED study is now closed to new participants. Still, VASLCHCS Research Service runs studies at any given time, from clinical trials to surveys, and many are looking for Veterans right now.

Enroll and Join a Research Study Today

To learn about current studies and how to take part, visit: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/research/

You can find a research study and trial closer to home, by searching the national database, please visit: https://www.research.va.gov/for_veterans/

The MCED study at VASLCHCS was conducted in partnership with the Western Institute for Veterans Research (WIVR). Learn more about WIVR studies and clinical trials open to Veterans, visit: https://www.wivr.org/participate-in-research

Talk with your VA provider about studies that fit your health goals, and about which cancer screenings you’re due for.

If you’re not enrolled in VA health care, check your eligibility and enroll by visiting: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/register-for-care/

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day. The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides health care services to more than 82,000 Veterans at 11 locations in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.