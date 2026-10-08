‘I never thought I’d ride a bike again’: VA brings adaptive sports to Pocatello Veterans

Air Force Veteran Dean Hazen walked into the Pocatello VA Clinic for his normal appointment, but this time, a recumbent trike sitting in the lobby was a part of the team greeting him.

The VA Salt Lake City Recreation Therapy team was in town for two days with an outreach table and specialized adaptive sports equipment. Hazen, stopped to talk. He used to road bike and ride trails with his wife. Now battling Parkinson’s Disease, he told the recreation therapists he never thought he’d ride again.

They fitted for the trike and sent him out to the parking lot.

“I was so thrilled to be outside in the sun, just moving, getting some exercise,” Hazen said. “I took a video and a picture of me on the bike and sent it to my wife before I left the clinic.”

“I know it has made a difference in my life.”

This week, the Recreation Therapy team came back to Pocatello for three days. Hazen was there to meet them.

Three days, five ways to get moving

The Recreation Therapy Adaptive Sports Clinic ran Sept. 28 to 30, free to Veterans, with a simple pitch: “life doesn’t stop after an injury or a diagnosis. It just looks a little different.”

Monday opened with a multisport afternoon at the Portneuf Wellness Complex: pickleball, boccia, cornhole and shuffleboard, then an hour of tai chi. Tuesday was the cycling day. Recreation therapists met with Veterans and fitted them to adaptive bikes and took them out in small groups for five- to ten-mile test rides across four time slots. Wednesday moved to the Pocatello VA Clinic for a quieter finish: chair yoga and a mindful drawing session, offered in person and virtually.

Bringing the program to Veterans closer to home

Since May, Hazen has driven to Salt Lake City two to three times a month to ride with the group. The program helped him get his own recumbent trike. He said he wished he lived closer, for the trails and the calendar of activities the team runs every month.

That distance is exactly what this week’s clinic is meant to close.

Veterans came from Pocatello and Idaho Falls locally, as well as from northern Utah.

Hazen came for two reasons. “First of all, it was local,” he said. “But second, I wanted to support their effort to get more interest in the program.” When the flyer landed in his inbox, he posted it on Facebook and sent it to every Veteran he knew.

Building communities around recreation therapy and adaptive sports

On Tuesday’s ride, Hazen met a Veteran from Teton Valley who invited him to ride up there. That happens a lot, he said.

“Every time I’ve gone to ride, there’s always been a new person,” Hazen said. “When people get the chance to get a trike of their own, they’re just so grateful. I was too.”

Recreation therapy is a specialized treatment service that uses recreation and sports as medicine. It is goal-oriented, evidence-based programming built to restore function and independence, strengthen physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, and get Veterans back to the parts of life they care about.

“The purpose of these clinics is to bring awareness of what recreation therapy is and the benefits of it, as well as all the adaptive options when it comes to adaptive sports,” said Shannon O’Rawe, adaptive sports recreation therapist with VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS). “We serve a lot of rural Veterans, and we don’t want them to feel like they’re falling through the cracks.”

“We want Veterans to be able to come and actually experience what we’re talking about, versus just reading about it in a book,” O’Rawe said. “Unless you see it, understand it and participate, you might be a little wary of us as a specialty service. We want to make sure they’re given the opportunity to see it in their region and not have to make the trip down to Salt Lake City.”

Seeing it is only part of it, said Kristen MacGilvery, recreation therapist with VASLCHCS.

“These clinics also provide the opportunity for Veterans who suffer with anxiety, PTSD, and more to get out and experience recreation in a new light and build camaraderie with other Veterans,” MacGilvery said.

This week’s clinic was built to go further. Three full days of programming and time on the ground to meet the people already doing adaptive recreation in southeast Idaho.

“We were successful in developing partnerships with three new adaptive sports and recreation programs in the Pocatello and Idaho Falls region,” O’Rawe said. “We hope to continue to come up and develop the programs there, so that eventually there’s a permanent recreation therapy position doing outpatient programming.”

During the clinic, the Recreation Therapy team collaborated with Valley Adaptive Sports, Challenge Athlete Foundation Idaho and Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter to build a stronger community for Veterans.

“You’re not losing anything by trying”

Hazen has a message for any Veteran on the fence about trying out adaptive recreation.

“If you’ve given up on things you like to do, recreation things you don’t think you can do anymore, you can,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, archery, all those things are available, and they have the equipment to make them adaptable to the issue you have as a disabled Veteran.”

“Please don’t discount it just because you don’t think you can do it,” Hazen said. “If you find out it’s not for you, at least you tried. You’ll know for sure one way or the other. You’re not losing anything from trying.”

How to get started

From Pocatello to St. George or Roosevelt to Elko, Nevada, Veterans who want to learn more about recreation therapy or adaptive sports can contact Allison Thelin at Kristen MacGilvery at or Shannon O’Rawe at or email VASLCOutpatientRecreationTherapy@va.gov. Information about the program is at va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/programs/recreation-therapy. You can also talk to your VA primary care team about a referral.

If you’re not enrolled in VA healthcare, check your eligibility and enroll by visiting va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/register-for-care

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day. VA Salt Lake City provides healthcare services to more than 80,000 Veterans at 11 locations across Utah, southeast Idaho and northeast Nevada.