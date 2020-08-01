 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Salt Lake City health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Salt Lake City

Rocky Mountain Network leaders describe a year of COVID-19 decisions

A reflective mini-documentary captures the COVID-19 response by the VA Rocky Mountain Network and explores the path ahead for Veteran health care.

Screen grab from Learning from the past video - Ralph T. Gigliotti, VISN 19 network director

Rare triple transplant gives Veteran new life

Keith Baker’s heart was failing. Then his liver went. Then his kidneys. In a few years, the once-vibrant Army Veteran found himself frail and bedridden.

Army Veteran and triple transplant recipient Keith Baker

Veteran rediscovers life after opioids

Four years ago, Air Force Veteran AJ Ethridge Jr. faced a grim choice: spend the rest of his life in pain – or die from opioids.

Air Force Veteran AJ Ethridge Jr talks with a VA doctor

VA tech forges Veteran connections

Imagine a future where you could see a doctor while camping. No driving. No crowded waiting rooms. Just the care you need, where and when you need it. That future is now.

A VA Salt Lake City Health Care System TeleMental Health Program Coordinator instructs a provider on how to connect with Veterans using a video conferencing program.

Equine-assisted therapy helps Veterans

Six legs trod across a sandy arena. Hooves and feet sink in the dirt as horse and Veteran move as one. It’s called a “Trust Walk,” but where the Veterans are going isn’t as important as why they’re there.

Retired Army National Guard warrant officer Barton Jeffs embraces his horse, Rebel.

Utah says goodbye to hero

Utah lost a hero this week. World War II Veteran and 75-year legionnaire William E. Christoffersen will always be remembered as a man who fought for his country and his fellow Veterans. It was his life’s mission.

World War II Veteran and legionnaire William E. Christoffersen smiles in front of the state Veterans home that bears his name.

VA respiratory therapist finds hope in New Orleans

It was late March and the grip of COVID-19 had frozen the nation. Businesses closed, residents hunkered down, and the world stopped. But for the second time in a year, Eduardo Cardenas was running toward the danger.

Eduardo Cardenas with a group of medical people

Ghost on the mountain

Thirteen stars speckle a blue ribbon resting below his gray, neatly trimmed beard. Beneath them, an eagle’s talons clutch a gold bar engraved with “VALOR” from which hangs a five-pointed star.

Brian Thacker

VA guides Army Veteran out of darkness

Standing in front of a long stainless-steel table at the inpatient kitchen at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, U.S. Army Veteran Arthur Saenz readies for the lunch rush.

Arthur Saenz

Veteran awaiting heart transplant sings for smiles

For the last six months, Karl Baylor had been waiting to find out whether he’d live or die. His heart was failing. It was only a matter of time.

Army Veteran Karl Baylor singing
