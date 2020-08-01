Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Salt Lake City health care community.
Rocky Mountain Network leaders describe a year of COVID-19 decisions
A reflective mini-documentary captures the COVID-19 response by the VA Rocky Mountain Network and explores the path ahead for Veteran health care.
Rare triple transplant gives Veteran new life
Keith Baker’s heart was failing. Then his liver went. Then his kidneys. In a few years, the once-vibrant Army Veteran found himself frail and bedridden.
Veteran rediscovers life after opioids
Four years ago, Air Force Veteran AJ Ethridge Jr. faced a grim choice: spend the rest of his life in pain – or die from opioids.
VA tech forges Veteran connections
Imagine a future where you could see a doctor while camping. No driving. No crowded waiting rooms. Just the care you need, where and when you need it. That future is now.
Equine-assisted therapy helps Veterans
Six legs trod across a sandy arena. Hooves and feet sink in the dirt as horse and Veteran move as one. It’s called a “Trust Walk,” but where the Veterans are going isn’t as important as why they’re there.
Utah says goodbye to hero
Utah lost a hero this week. World War II Veteran and 75-year legionnaire William E. Christoffersen will always be remembered as a man who fought for his country and his fellow Veterans. It was his life’s mission.
VA respiratory therapist finds hope in New Orleans
It was late March and the grip of COVID-19 had frozen the nation. Businesses closed, residents hunkered down, and the world stopped. But for the second time in a year, Eduardo Cardenas was running toward the danger.
Ghost on the mountain
Thirteen stars speckle a blue ribbon resting below his gray, neatly trimmed beard. Beneath them, an eagle’s talons clutch a gold bar engraved with “VALOR” from which hangs a five-pointed star.
VA guides Army Veteran out of darkness
Standing in front of a long stainless-steel table at the inpatient kitchen at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, U.S. Army Veteran Arthur Saenz readies for the lunch rush.
Veteran awaiting heart transplant sings for smiles
For the last six months, Karl Baylor had been waiting to find out whether he’d live or die. His heart was failing. It was only a matter of time.