Rocky Mountain Network leaders describe a year of COVID-19 decisions

A reflective mini-documentary captures the COVID-19 response by the VA Rocky Mountain Network and explores the path ahead for Veteran health care.

COVID-19 arrives

Across VA, clinicians, directors and everyone involved in running our medical facilities worked tirelessly to care for our Veteran population as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States.

We took unprecedented measures to reduce exposure and safeguard our health care workers, the Veterans we serve and their family members.

We were able to quickly pivot and direct maximum effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. That played a crucial role in collaboration with the CDC and state and local health care organizations.

Throughout 2020, we adapted, improvised and made time-sensitive adjustments at each of our facilities. Those deliberate actions limited the impact of COVID-19 on the Veterans in our care.

Vaccines distributed

Once VA facilities began receiving the three emergency use authorization vaccinations, we immediately began inoculating Veterans as well as front line health care workers. We then expanded our efforts. We offered the vaccine to any Veteran, spouse, caregiver or group identified in the SAVE LIVES Act.

Learning from the past… positioning for the future

The 14-minute video captures the lessons learned by the Rocky Mountain Network and the rest of VA. It shares professional and personal struggles and the ability to make adjustments to meet the threat head-on. It also shares the vision for the future of Veteran health care at each VA facility.

Watch the video: Learning from the past, positioning for the future

To see other VAntagage Point COVID-19 blog posts, visit: https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/?s=COVID-19