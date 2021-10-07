Upholding Valor podcast: COVID-19
We are not in the clear. Not by a long shot. In this week’s Upholding Valor two VA providers talk about the delta variant surge, their exhaustion and their fears. They are watching people die that don’t need to.
Listen to the Upholding Valor podcast about COVID-19.
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, with community partners KSL and American United Federal Credit Union, has launched a new podcast series called Upholding Valor. The series encourages Veterans of all ages and eras to seek out the resources and programs they have earned while spotlighting their spirit and courage.