Upholding Valor podcast: Double lung transplant

A Utah Veteran is cherishing time with his grandkids this holiday season thanks to a double lung transplant. VA Salt Lake City, in partnership with the University of Utah, saved this Navy Veteran’s life as time was running out.

Learn about the journey, his commitment, his fight in this edition of Upholding Valor.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, with community partners KSL and American United Federal Credit Union, has launched a new podcast series called Upholding Valor. The series encourages Veterans of all ages and eras to seek out the resources and programs they have earned while spotlighting their spirit and courage.

