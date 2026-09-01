Utah cardiac transplant program celebrates four decades of saving lives

For 40 years, four Utah hospitals have done something unusual in health care: they have worked together.

On August 25, transplant recipients, donor families, physicians, nurses, researchers and health care leaders gathered at the Utah State Capitol to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the U.T.A.H. (Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals) Cardiac Transplant Program, a collaboration that has brought together Intermountain Medical Center, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, University of Utah Health and the VA

The program performed its first heart transplant in March 1985. Since then, doctors have performed more than 2,000 heart transplants through the program.

That number only tells part of the story.

For transplant recipients attending Tuesday’s celebration, however, the program is more than a clinical model.

It is the reason they are alive today.

Chieva Bush, a U.S. Army Veteran and transplant recipient remembers the day she got her new heart and the cost of that donation.

“I got the heart on my daughter’s birthday,” she said. “I don’t know the donor, but I know he was a 30-year-old young man and for a minute, I was torn because somebody had to die for me to live. Then I thought more about it and… it’s what he wanted.”

A heart transplant can change much more than a medical chart. It can change what a person is able to do, where they can go and what they imagine their future might look like.

“Since I’ve had my transplant, I’ve been able to travel a lot,” she said.

For the clinicians who care for transplant patients, those outcomes are the result of years of work.

The anniversary brought together people on different sides of the transplant journey: patients who received new hearts, families who donated organs, and the health care professionals who cared for them before, during and after transplantation.

“Every organ donation for transplant is an act of profound selflessness,” said Stavros G. Drakos, MD, co-chief of Heart Failure & Heart Transplant at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City. “We honor that gift with gratitude, humility and a commitment to never take it for granted.”

The U.T.A.H. program’s history also reflects how transplant medicine has evolved since that first procedure in 1985. Primary Children’s Hospital became the pediatric arm of the program in 1988, expanding the consortium’s ability to serve children with end-stage heart disease.

Forty years after the first transplant, the program’s legacy could be measured in surgeries and medical advances, but it can also be measured in birthdays celebrated, families reunited, careers continued and ordinary days that patients once could not be certain they would see.

Four hospitals. One transplant program. Forty years of collaboration.

Thousands of people who got more time.