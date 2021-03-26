Vaccination update: SAVE LIVES Act

Updated March 26, 2021 - VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and certain, eligible caregivers. You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the vaccine as prescribed in the new Save Lives Act recently passed by Congress.

If you are already an eligible, enrolled Veteran and wish to schedule an appointment, please dial our COVID Vaccine Hotline right now at 801-582-1565, ext. 5657 to reserve your vaccine appointment today.

If you meet the Save Lives Act criteria we are offering a first come, first serve, walk-in clinic based on vaccine availability from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday thru Friday at our main SLC Campus. There is no need to make an appointment, simply present to the main lobby of the medical center.

If you live close to one of our community clinics around the region please dial them directly for their Save Lives Act vaccination process.

SAVE LIVES Act Information

With President Joe Biden’s signing of the SAVE LIVES Act into law Wednesday, VA will soon provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, regardless of enrollment or eligibility status. The new act also allows VA to vaccinate Veteran spouses and certain caregivers.

“The SAVE LIVES Act increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines from VA from 9.5 million to more than 33 million,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Meeting the task of vaccinating this expanded population will be a tremendous undertaking for the VA and will require a significant increase in our allocation of vaccine supply, but I am confident that VA’s workforce is up to the task.” Read more about the SAVE LIVES Act.

SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to soon provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers

