PTSD is something roughly 20 percent of Veterans deal with after service or a long combat deployment. VA understands and has the experts to make a difference in Veterans lives. Don’t suffer in silence. PTSD is treatable. Listen to the PTSD podcast.

VA takes great “Pride” in caring for everyone that served. The LGBTQ community is no exception. Our mission is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment every day, not just during Pride Month. Please take a moment to listen to one transfeminine Veteran’s story. Her journey is one of courage and inspiration. Listen to the Pride Month podcast.

VA nurses are the backbone of VA healthcare. They have been tried and tested over the last year, but their resilience and commitment to our Veterans is unparalleled. The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System salutes our VA nurses – through COVID-19 and a year of turmoil they stand strong. Listen to the podcast about VA nurses.

There is life after experiencing sexual trauma in the military. VA can inspire Veterans to go from victim to survivor with resources and dedicated providers committed to healing Veterans reeling from MST. Don’t suffer in silence. No matter what stage of recovery you are in, there is support and hope for a better future. We believe in you. In this week’s Upholding Valor podcast we hear about one MST survivor’s long journey back. Listen to the podcast on Military Sexual Trauma.

A Navy Veteran and a VA physical therapist instrumental in his recovery, recounts the Veterans surviving his battle with COVID-19. Listen to the podcast with this COVID-19 survivor.

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to make sure you stay connected during these challenging times. VA Video Connect allows you to talk to your provider from the comfort of your couch. It’s convenient and easy and all your fellow Veterans are doing it. Listen to the podcast about VA Video Connect.

VA’s LGBT program is robust in its outreach and impact on Veterans. We are honored to give you a perspective you don’t often hear at a time in our history when many would argue we need a lot more listening. Listen to the podcast on the Call for Change.