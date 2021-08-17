Dental General Practice Residency frequently asked questions

A: Most lab work is done by the in-house lab. Some lab work is sent to the VA laboratory in Texas. It is recommended that residents do diagnostic wax ups of large esthetic and implant cases. The lab will pour impressions, mount cases, and section and trim dies. Residents can do more lab work if desired, but time would probably be better spent working on other projects and learning how to do new procedures/surgeries/implants - to get the greatest benefit. The quality of the in-house lab is very good. The biggest advantage of the in-house lab is that they are available to discuss the case with the practitioner in person.