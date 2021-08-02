Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program

Thank you for your interest in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program in Salt Lake City, Utah. This residency is designed for new nurse practitioners with a commitment to serve the Veteran population. The program prepares new NPs to become confident and competent specialty care providers by providing didactic seminars, Grand Rounds, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, leadership training, inter-professional simulations and Tele-mental health training during the 12-month period. Upon completion of this program graduates will receive a Residency Completion Certificate.



Our program will support a total of four residents each year.

Application Link VA Form 2850-D

I. PMHNP Residency eligibility

a. U.S. Citizenship

b. Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner program

c. Recent graduate within the past 12 months

d. Hold a master and/or doctorate degree with a specialty in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing

e. Proficiency in written and spoken English

f. Completion of each of the following: drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, flu shot, Hep B titer

II. Application requirements

Mail completed packet to: amy.morton-miller@va.gov

a. Completed PMHNP Residency application

b. A Letter of Interest (no more than two double-spaced pages to include but not limited to the following):

- Your three most important professional goals

- A discussion of your experience with a variety of patient populations--veterans, vulnerable, underserved, or

elderly populations

- How your career goals align with the PMHNP role and with furthering the profession

c. Curriculum vitae/resume to include each of the following in this order:

- Education

- Work experience

- Research & publications (if applicable)

- Leadership service

- Life experiences

- Professional memberships

- Awards/honors

d. “Unofficial” nursing school transcripts (Official transcripts are required upon graduation)

e. A copy of recent BLS and/or ACLS

f. A copy of APRN License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)

g. A copy of DEA License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)

h. A copy of PMHNP Board-Certification (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)

i. Three (3) letters of recommendation*

- One (1) letter from an academic instructor

- One (1) letter from a preceptor (a different person from the above-mentioned academic instructor)

- One (1) letter from an employer or co-worker

* Content in each letter should include the nature of the work relationship with the candidate, the candidate’s

work performance, the candidate’s interpersonal skills, and any strengths/talents the candidate would bring to

the residency program

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until February 26, 2022

Early submission is highly recommended.

For eligible candidates, in person or phone interviews with VA faculty will be scheduled for early to mid-March. You will be contacted regarding the specific date and time.

Letters of Acceptance will be emailed by April 8, 2022. The letter will include follow-up instructions regarding completion of the HR process, appointment with individual supervisors, and Mental Health Orientation.



Amy Morton-Miller, PhD, PMHNP-BC/PMHCNS-BC

amy.morton-miller@va.gov

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Post-Graduate PMHNP Residency Program