Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program
The Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program provides an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to result in skillfully prepared psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners available to function independently in providing services for the veteran population.
Program objectives
- Successfully transition the PMHNP resident from advanced beginner to competent nurse practitioner
- Recruit well-qualified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residents with the intention of retaining them following completion of their residency programs
- Enhance inter-professional collaboration and educational opportunities for PMHNP residents
- Enhance the partnerships between VA SLCHCS and university PMHNP programs.
- Improve the quality of mental health services for Veterans
- Strengthen the commitment to nursing as a professional career choice
- Facilitate dedication to life-long learning and use of evidence-based nursing practice
Thank you for your interest in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program in Salt Lake City, Utah. This residency is designed for new nurse practitioners with a commitment to serve the Veteran population. The program prepares new NPs to become confident and competent specialty care providers by providing didactic seminars, Grand Rounds, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, leadership training, inter-professional simulations and Tele-mental health training during the 12-month period. Upon completion of this program graduates will receive a Residency Completion Certificate.
Our program will support a total of four residents each year.
Application Link VA Form 2850-D
I. PMHNP Residency eligibility
a. U.S. Citizenship
b. Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner program
c. Recent graduate within the past 12 months
d. Hold a master and/or doctorate degree with a specialty in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing
e. Proficiency in written and spoken English
f. Completion of each of the following: drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, flu shot, Hep B titer
II. Application requirements
Mail completed packet to: amy.morton-miller@va.gov
a. Completed PMHNP Residency application
b. A Letter of Interest (no more than two double-spaced pages to include but not limited to the following):
- Your three most important professional goals
- A discussion of your experience with a variety of patient populations--veterans, vulnerable, underserved, or
elderly populations
- How your career goals align with the PMHNP role and with furthering the profession
c. Curriculum vitae/resume to include each of the following in this order:
- Education
- Work experience
- Research & publications (if applicable)
- Leadership service
- Life experiences
- Professional memberships
- Awards/honors
d. “Unofficial” nursing school transcripts (Official transcripts are required upon graduation)
e. A copy of recent BLS and/or ACLS
f. A copy of APRN License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)
g. A copy of DEA License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)
h. A copy of PMHNP Board-Certification (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)
i. Three (3) letters of recommendation*
- One (1) letter from an academic instructor
- One (1) letter from a preceptor (a different person from the above-mentioned academic instructor)
- One (1) letter from an employer or co-worker
* Content in each letter should include the nature of the work relationship with the candidate, the candidate’s
work performance, the candidate’s interpersonal skills, and any strengths/talents the candidate would bring to
the residency program
Application Dates
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until February 26, 2022
Early submission is highly recommended.
For eligible candidates, in person or phone interviews with VA faculty will be scheduled for early to mid-March. You will be contacted regarding the specific date and time.
Letters of Acceptance will be emailed by April 8, 2022. The letter will include follow-up instructions regarding completion of the HR process, appointment with individual supervisors, and Mental Health Orientation.
Amy Morton-Miller, PhD, PMHNP-BC/PMHCNS-BC
amy.morton-miller@va.gov
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Post-Graduate PMHNP Residency Program
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) offers an innovative 12-month Post-Graduate PMHNP Residency training.
This residency is designed for new nurse practitioners with a commitment to serve the Veteran population. The program prepares new NPs to become confident and competent specialty care providers by providing didactic seminars, Grand Rounds, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, leadership training, inter-professional simulations and Tele-Mental Health training during the 12 months of the residency.
Didactic seminars
Residents will attend didactic seminars one day per week. Topics may include: TBI Poly Trauma Assessment and Treatment, Suicide Prevention, Evidence Based Treatment for PTSD, Human Patient Simulation Learning Experiences, Dual Diagnoses: PTSD & SUD, Cognitive Assessment of Dementia, Military Cultural Awareness, LGBTQ Veterans and Treatment, Pharmacology of Substances of Abuse: Uppers, Downers, and How to Interpret Drug Tests, Prolonged Exposure Therapy(PE), Experience of Racism as a MH Issue, Care of older adults with multiple complex psychiatric disorders, etc.
Inter-Professional Journal Club
Residents from different mental health disciplines meet once a week to build inter-professional collaboration by sharing topics relevant to their practice and their own clinical interests.
Rotations
Clinical rotations include the following: Inpatient Psychiatry, Outpatient Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, Emergency Psychiatry (Access & Crisis Team), Psychiatric Consultation-Liaison, Primary Care/Mental Health Integration Clinic, PTSD Clinic, Clozaril Clinic, Tele-MH Clinic, Mental Health Intensive Care Management (MHICM), and Homeless Outreach Program.
PMHNP salary and benefits
Residents in our program are considered federal trainees with a competitive salary and benefit package. Salary is based on the current year’s allocation rate. In addition, residents accrue annual/sick leave and other benefits listed below:
- Salary (Stipend +FICA): Competitive
- Health benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed from the following link: http://www.opm.gov/insure/new_employ/index.asp?ProgramEd=1
- These benefits include:
- Government Health Care Medical Plan
- Option for dental and life insurance
- Residents are not vested and do not have a 401K or matching fund benefit during the residency year
- 10 paid holidays
- Annual/Sick leave that accrues at a rate of 4/4 hours per pay period
Please note detailed information will be available onsite during orientation
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the residency program director, Amy Morton-Miller.
Amy Morton-Miller, PhD, APRN, PMHNP-BC/PMHCNS-BC Amy.Morton-Miller@va.gov