Post-Graduate Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PC NP)

VA NPR mission statement

To develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA or community.

Program mission

To enhance the competencies of primary care nurse practitioners, providing a well- qualified workforce to increase access to excellent primary care services for the veterans across the adult life span and throughout the country. Increasing the availability of these providers will expand the Department of Veterans Affairs’ ability to provide primary care and will improve the overall quality of services provided for all veterans.

Program goals

To provide an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to result in skillfully prepared primary care nurse practitioners available to function independently in providing primary care services for the veteran population.

Program objectives

Successfully transition the PC NP resident from new graduate beginner to competent nurse practitioner

Recruit well-qualified new graduate (within 1 yr) adult gerontology primary care or family practice nurse practitioner residents with the intention of retaining them for employment following completion of their residency program

Enhance inter-professional collaboration and educational opportunities for PC NP residents

Enhance the partnerships between VA SLCHCS and our academic partners.

Improve the quality of primary care services for Veterans

Strengthen the commitment to nursing as a professional career choice

Facilitate dedication to life-long learning and use of evidence-based advanced practice nursing

