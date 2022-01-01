San Antonio Northeast Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more San Antonio Northeast Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Please call 210-650-0422 to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, or just walk on in.
Same day services are available if in crisis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Cost: Free
We have a large well-lit parking area with some covered spots. Please feel free to park in any available space.
For your convenience, there is a Via Park and Ride Bus Station within 200 feet of the Vet Center.
View a map for the Randolph Park & Ride at 9400 IH 35 North.
In the spotlight at San Antonio Northeast Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
San Antonio Vet Center Groups include:
- Emotional Intelligence Couples Therapy
- Vietnam/OEF/OIF Veteran Support
- Spouse Support
- Assertiveness Psychoeducation
- Intro to PTSD Psychoeducation
- Anger Management Psychoeducation
- PTSD Sleep Group Therapy
Monthly food distributions for low-income, at-risk, and homeless Veterans
We collaborate with Soldiers Angels for monthly food distribution for low-income Veterans and service members. Distribution occurs every 3rd Thursday of each month at Soldiers Angels : 2895 NE Interstate 410 Loop #107.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We are happy to meet with you and your family member(s) based upon needs. We provide evidence-based approaches to address adjustment and mental health difficulties that stress marriages and families.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The bereavement process may be different for everyone. The process may involve different emotions including sadness, anger, guilt, and regret, and it can be helpful to have a counselor there with you through the stages of this process. We offer bereavement counseling to loved ones of active duty service members who have passed.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the San Antonio Northeast Vet Center, our counselors and staff help with symptoms that produce, sustain stressful or unhealthy behaviors. Symptoms may include:
- Anxiety and stress reactions.
- Depression and lack of motivation.
- Sleep difficulties.
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors.
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs.
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation.
The San Antonio Vet Center incorporates therapies that are based on research evidence. Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye-Movement, Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR) for PTSD
- Motivation Interviewing Therapy (MIT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Individuals who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment exhibit a range of other mental health and medical conditions.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sometimes known as shell shock or combat stress, occurs after you experience severe trauma or a life-threatening event. Your body's defense to address a perceived threat to danger includes your fight-or-flight, which occurs when you need to defend yourself or survive the perceived danger of a threatening situation.
Here at the San Antonio Northeast Vet Center, we offer the following services
- Individual evidence-based therapy specific to PTSD
- Group support services on various days of the week, Monday through Thursday
- Psychoeducational group services that encompass topics related to PTSD, such as spousal support, anger management, assertiveness training and insomnia-related PTSD
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking and drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We can teach you how to take control over your substance use. Also, we can connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or with an local community provider if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care.
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding you VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits.
We can also connect you to Veteran Service organizations in your community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer Telehealth counseling services to facilitate a Veteran's effort to acquire counseling services without leaving home, which is especially beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth is done online with internet access on your computer, tablet or smartphone. The Department of Veterans Affairs uses a designated software virtual program to enable the Veteran and Counselor to interact virtually. The process does requires an orientation to accessing the links necessary to interact virtually. Please ask your counselor to assist you with this platform of service.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.