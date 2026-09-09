San Antonio Northeast Vet Center
We offer confidential counseling services for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
9504 IH 35, North
Suite 214
San Antonio, TX 78233
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Please call
Same day services are available if in crisis.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Cost: Free
We have a large well-lit parking area with some covered spots. Please feel free to park in any available space.
For your convenience, there is a Via Park and Ride Bus Station within 200 feet of the Vet Center.
View a map for the Randolph Park & Ride at 9400 IH 35 North.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
San Antonio Vet Center Groups include:
- Emotional Intelligence Couples Therapy
- Vietnam/OEF/OIF Veteran Support
- Spouse Support
- Assertiveness Psychoeducation
- Intro to PTSD Psychoeducation
- Anger Management Psychoeducation
- PTSD Sleep Group Therapy
- MST Support Group
Monthly food distributions for low-income, at-risk, and homeless Veterans
We collaborate with Soldiers Angels for monthly food distribution for low-income Veterans and service members. Distribution occurs every 3rd Thursday of each month at Soldiers Angels : 2895 NE Interstate 410 Loop #107.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We are happy to meet with you and your family member(s) based upon needs. We provide evidence-based approaches to address adjustment and mental health difficulties that stress marriages and families.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
The bereavement process may be different for everyone. The process may involve different emotions including sadness, anger, guilt, and regret, and it can be helpful to have a counselor there with you through the stages of this process. We offer bereavement counseling to loved ones of active duty service members who have passed.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the San Antonio Northeast Vet Center, our counselors and staff help with symptoms that produce, sustain stressful or unhealthy behaviors. Symptoms may include:
- Anxiety and stress reactions.
- Depression and lack of motivation.
- Sleep difficulties.
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors.
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs.
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation.
The San Antonio Vet Center incorporates therapies that are based on research evidence. Here are some of the evidence-based treatments we offer:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye-Movement, Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR) for PTSD
- Motivation Interviewing Therapy (MIT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Individuals who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment exhibit a range of other mental health and medical conditions.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sometimes known as shell shock or combat stress, occurs after you experience severe trauma or a life-threatening event. Your body's defense to address a perceived threat to danger includes your fight-or-flight, which occurs when you need to defend yourself or survive the perceived danger of a threatening situation.
Here at the San Antonio Northeast Vet Center, we offer the following services
- Individual evidence-based therapy specific to PTSD
- Group support services on various days of the week, Monday through Thursday
- Psychoeducational group services that encompass topics related to PTSD, such as spousal support, anger management, assertiveness training and insomnia-related PTSD
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking and drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We can teach you how to take control over your substance use. Also, we can connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or with an local community provider if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care.
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding you VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits.
We can also connect you to Veteran Service organizations in your community.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer Telehealth counseling services to facilitate a Veteran's effort to acquire counseling services without leaving home. Telehealth is done online with internet access on your computer, tablet or smartphone. The Department of Veterans Affairs uses a designated software virtual program to enable the Veteran and Counselor to interact virtually. The process does requires an orientation to accessing the links necessary to interact virtually. Please ask your counselor to assist you with this platform of service.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.