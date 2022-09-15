VA San Diego Job Fair - Oct. 6, 2022

Join us for a new career at VA San Diego!

Join VA San Diego for a virtual (nursing) and in-person (all) job fair. Now hiring for several positions in the areas of nursing, mental health, social work, and food & nutrition. VA representatives available to answer questions and assist with applications. In some cases, there will be same day interviews.

VA careers offer comprehensive benefits including insurance, paid leave, federal holidays, and federal retirement plan. Event open to all interested candidates. Get a head start by emailing your resume to SDCVAMCNSGRecruitment@va.gov. Be sure to bring along the documents listed in the attached flyer. Free parking in the designated area shown in the flyer.

For more details, read VA San Diego Job Fair Flyer October 2022.