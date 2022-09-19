 Skip to Content
Heart Healthy Class via VA Video Connect

When:

Mon. Oct 3, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease, Elevated Cholesterol, Congestive Heart Failure

Do you have any of these diagnoses?
Do you want to learn to eat more heart healthy?

If so, join your San Diego VA Registered Dietitians on VA Video Connect (VVC)!

To schedule, please call (858) 552-7475.

Mon. Oct 3, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Nov 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Dec 5, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PT

Add to Calendar
