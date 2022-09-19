Heart Healthy Class via VA Video Connect

Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease, Elevated Cholesterol, Congestive Heart Failure



Do you have any of these diagnoses?

Do you want to learn to eat more heart healthy?



If so, join your San Diego VA Registered Dietitians on VA Video Connect (VVC)!



To schedule, please call (858) 552-7475.

