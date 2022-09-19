Heart Healthy Class via VA Video Connect
When:
Mon. Oct 3, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease, Elevated Cholesterol, Congestive Heart Failure
Do you have any of these diagnoses?
Do you want to learn to eat more heart healthy?
If so, join your San Diego VA Registered Dietitians on VA Video Connect (VVC)!
To schedule, please call (858) 552-7475.
Mon. Oct 3, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Nov 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Dec 5, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm PTAdd to Calendar