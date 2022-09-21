Women Veterans Lunch and Learn Webinar: Headaches

We invite women Veterans to join the VA San Diego Healthcare System for the October online webinar on headaches.

Register

October's topic is migraine and tension headaches. Women Veterans may register by clicking on the link above or calling or emailing Dr. Andrea Hekler at 619-400-5022 or Andrea.Hekler@va.gov.

Future Webinar

November 2, 2022: Insomnia

December 7, 2022: Applying for Compensation

This series of sessions for women Veterans covers several common medical problems or concerns, their treatment, the path to receive care, and dietary and coping strategies one can use as part of the treatment plan.

Lunch and Learn speakers are VA San Diego healthcare professionals from primary care, pharmacy, dietetics, and behavioral health. Women Veterans' attendance at the Webinar will be added to the participant's chart. We welcome you on the first Wednesday of every month, starting at 12:00 noon.