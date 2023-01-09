Virtual Lighten-up Class - Cooking Demo
Join us to our virtual Lighten-Up Class via VA Video Connect
When:
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Weight control, healthy eating information and cooking demo!
Meal Prep 101
January Recipes:
- Freezer Bean and Veggie Burritos
- PB&J Overnight Oats
- Carrot Cake Overnight Oats
- Banana Pancakes
To reserve your virtual spot, please contact the Patient Care Call Center at 858-552-7475 and reference Oceanside VVC Lighten-Up Class.