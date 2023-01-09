Skip to Content
Virtual Lighten-up Class - Cooking Demo

Join us to our virtual Lighten-Up Class via VA Video Connect

When:

Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Oceanside VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Weight control, healthy eating information and cooking demo!

Meal Prep 101

January Recipes:

  • Freezer Bean and Veggie Burritos
  • PB&J Overnight Oats
  • Carrot Cake Overnight Oats
  • Banana Pancakes

To reserve your virtual spot, please contact the Patient Care Call Center at 858-552-7475 and reference Oceanside VVC Lighten-Up Class.

