Suicide Prevention Day Virtual Event

Celebrating Female Veteran Resilience

Join us!

VA San Diego Healthcare System is hosting a Suicide Prevention Day Virtual Presentation on Thursday, September 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., as we honor Jennifer Moreno and Kathleen Bruyere.

The program will feature an overview of suicide among female veterans, new treatment initiatives from the Women's Clinic, and a female Veteran who will share her road to recovery.

Join Event Here