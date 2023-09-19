Suicide Prevention Day Virtual Event
Celebrating Female Veteran Resilience
When:
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us!
VA San Diego Healthcare System is hosting a Suicide Prevention Day Virtual Presentation on Thursday, September 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., as we honor Jennifer Moreno and Kathleen Bruyere.
The program will feature an overview of suicide among female veterans, new treatment initiatives from the Women's Clinic, and a female Veteran who will share her road to recovery.See more events