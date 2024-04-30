Virtual Caregiver Support Program 5th Annual Summit

Beyond the Caregiving Role: Seeing the "Whole Caregiver"

When: Sun. May 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm PT Where: Cost: Free





Save the Date!

Please Join VA San Diego Caregiver Support Program for our fifth Annual Summit. We invite VA Staff and Community Partners who work with Veterans and their caregivers to learn about useful services and supports available to Caregivers.

The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support, and services. Our focus is to improve the quality of life of caregivers by providing respect and service excellence through a wide range of support, education, and tools that empower them to care for themselves and the Veteran, and by helping Veterans live to their fullest potential.

For questions or more information, contact 858-642-1215.